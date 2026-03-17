The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
1d

Joe Kent has been a scumbag for years. He openly associated with white nationalists and neo-Nazis during his campaign in Washington state. Pimping the memory of his dead wife for the approval of Jewhaters is about as low as you can get. But somehow, Jewhaters always outdo themselves.

Fuck Joe Kent.

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4 replies by Jill and others
omoney's avatar
omoney
1d

Here is a(n approximate) timeline of future events:

1. Joe goes on Tucker

2. Joe goes on Megyn

3. Joe goes on Dave Smith

4. Joe runs for congress

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6 replies by Jill and others
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