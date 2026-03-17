I will openly admit that I wasn’t terribly familiar with the National Counterterrorism Center until this lovely resignation letter from Joe Kent (known henceforth as “little Joey”) came across our feeds:

First I will address a key detail in this letter that should not go unnoticed: his wife Shannon Kent was killed in active duty at the age of 35 in the 2019 Manbig bombing in Syria. It doesn’t take a geopolitical genius to know that a suicide bombing perpetrated by ISIS during the Syrian civil war had precisely zero to do with Israel. A more sympathetic person might chalk up the irrational antisemitism dripping through the text to his feelings of grief that he hadn’t dealt with properly. But by invoking “Israel and its powerful American lobby” as the targets of his anger, this guy crossed the Rubicon opposite me. Frankly, it sounds like his late wife got a divine release from this douchebag.

While little Joey here is showing his true Jew-hating colors, this letter is more a reflection on his boss than it is on him. Here’s my question: why was the individual hired to direct the National Counterterrorism Center not capable of identifying actual terrorists, like the IRGC? Shouldn’t that have been a key part of the interview process for such a high-ranking position? “Name the most dangerous groups of terrorists who openly and explicitly threaten the United States and the West.” Judging by what we are seeing and hearing from these supposed ‘America first’ activists as of late, I’m sure some of these geniuses would probably answer “AIPAC.”

Maybe someone more fluent in MAGA-speak can help me with this: little Joey believes that Trump demonstrated his genius by killing Solamani and “defeating ISIS.” Assuming that the primary goal of this war in Iran is to defeat the IRGC (a tall order, I know) and the Ayatollah was killed just hours into the mission, what’s the problem according to little Joey’s own logic? Oh, wait, I see the issue — it was Israel’s fault we got into the mess in Iraq, not George W. Bush or the Congress that approved that war. The two countries are so similar, they’re spelled identically except for one little letter at the end.

If my recollection of the early 2000s serves me correctly, Israel politely asked the U.S. to deal with Iran and not Iraq. Had Dubya followed Israel’s instructions then, it’s safe to assume we wouldn’t be 25 years delayed on the current war, right? But I suppose we can give Dubya some credit—he was only off by one letter when he decided which country without any WMDs to invade. And anyone who watched him read “My Pet Goat” on 9/11 knows the dude was never terribly literate to begin with.

We can debate to what extent wars are necessary and to what degree the lives of our own should be put on the line for them. What we cannot debate is who the actual terrorists are and aren’t according those appointed to “direct” U.S. counterterrorism efforts.

My closing statement is to my readers on the right, and I know there are quite a few of you: are you going to allow antisemitic pieces of shit who would rather whitewash terrorists than embrace Jews to control the direction of your party? Or, are you going to excommunicate them and say in no uncertain terms: “enough is enough. You do not represent us. Go form your own party, and leave us in peace.” The American left has yet to do it, although I remain hopeful that our ship will begin to right itself as MAGA continues its obvious implosion.

It may seem like I’m picking on little Joey to rag on Republicans, however my overall point is that all of us—from both major U.S. parties—must take action before these cretins, of which little Joey is only one representative, co-opt our entire system. The seas are choppy and the political winds precarious, but the directional choice is ours.

Let us all choose wisely.

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