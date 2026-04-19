The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Chaya Iliza Siobhan Cartwright's avatar
Chaya Iliza Siobhan Cartwright
9h

I had so much hope and respect for Mallory McMorrow. The she dropped this video, and all that went right out window. She's just another craven politician.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
9h

J Street sounds increasingly like JVP.

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