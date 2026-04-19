I really do not mean to obsess over J Street—but to the extent that I have, I don’t apologize. Given how far they’ve gone off the rails and how much outside attention they’ve gotten for doing so, I simply can’t resist the temptation. After quietly removing their “U.S. Security Assistance to Israel” policy position from their website and replacing it with their newly released “Reassessing the U.S.-Israel Security Relationship" proposal that advocates for the complete phasing out of U.S. military aid, they have ramped up their social media presence considerably.

I have attempted several times to engage with the directors of this organization to discuss their strategies, to no avail. The best I’ve gotten were replies to my comments on their work basically swatting away my concerns and saying why I was wrong to challenge them. Oh well—their Substack, their choice. I’m pretty sure J Street doesn’t represent the majority of American Jews, of which I consider myself a mainstream one.

So in the absence of their willingness to address me on my turf directly up to now, I am just going to put my questions—all of which I know I am not alone in asking—on here. Whether or not J Street directors Jeremy Ben-Ami or Ilan Goldenberg choose to engage is up to them. If they don’t, they just leave it to others to do that work for them:

Why is J Street endorsing openly anti-Zionist candidates?

J Street claims to be “pro-Israel, pro-democracy, and pro-peace.” Cool, so am I. So then why are they endorsing candidates (or inviting them as keynote speakers) who are showing they are neither pro-Israel nor pro-peace in their regular use of blood libel language to describe the Jewish state? What does J Street have to say about the DSA demanding that one of their candidates drop her J Street endorsement to prove purity for the anti-Israel loon movement?

Here is a screenshot directly from J Street’s “myths vs. facts” page:

They may want to update this information, given that one of their most recent policy positions advocates for the phasing out of U.S. aid for the Iron Dome, and one of their most recent endorsements went to at least one person who outwardly called Israel “genocidal.” Many of these stated positions went well beyond the “they’re just critical of the Netanyahu government” loophole that J Street has historically leaned on to justify such endorsements.

Why are candidates bragging about not taking money from AIPAC, only then to accept money from the J Street PAC?

Here we have Mallory McMorrow, a candidate for U.S. Senate from Michigan, who decided to post an entire video about how she will not—I repeat, NOT!—be taking money from those k****—errr sorry—from AIPAC!

She also proudly states on her socials that she accepts “$0 from corporate PACs or AIPAC.” You can imagine my surprise, then, when I found out that she accepted money from at least one other PAC:

So yes, she’s beholden to PACs, including—gasp—a Jewish one! Just not the one advocating for strengthening Israel-U.S. relations (though I think if you asked J Street, they would argue that their new policy position of cutting off military aid to Israel will have a salutary effect on U.S.-Israel relations. LOL).

To be clear: I am anti-PAC. I would rather vote for a candidate that accepts no money from any PAC whatsoever, including AIPAC. I cannot stand the hypocrisy that Mallory and others like her are showing with this stunt. This type of behavior should not be tolerated by anyone, let alone from the party claiming to represent workers and minorities.

Why is J Street asking leading questions like the following in its surveys claiming to evaluate the opinions of American Jews?

Here is J Street’s recent push poll, published on their website, that they are using to trumpet how “most American Jews oppose AIPAC spending”:

Just read the question. It’s an indictment, an opinion, and an argument rolled into a survey question. Does this seem like an objective and scientific way to evaluate Jewish public opinion, as J Street claims to do?

When J Street publishes “results” from push polls like this one, it does far more than misrepresent Jewish public opinion. It provides “evidence” that other self-proclaimed “experts” can then point to as “proof” of their outrageous claims. “See? The majority of Jews think it, according to…”

I hope J Street is happy with the solipsistic “proof” they are producing as fuel for our haters. Because I can guarantee that whoever comes for us will not ask whether or not we once supported J Street or who we voted for. And when that day comes, we will still be arguing with each other about who was right.

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