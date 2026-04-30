Recently, Jeremy Ben-Ami of J Street appeared on the Endless Urgency podcast where he mostly discussed—wait for it—J Street. I hadn’t heard of this particular show until Jeremy appeared on it, and I won’t claim to know anything about Mike Nellis or his background except that he’s an American Catholic, a fact he volunteered in this interview. Considering amount of political fuckery that J Street has either endorsed or facilitated as a Democratic lobbying group during this strange era of ours, I would say that this interview aligns well with this organization’s corrosive effect on American Jewry as of late.

Here’s the podcast episode in its entirety:

Let’s start with the title: “Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump Made Secret Plan with Netanyahu.” Already, it implies that the topic of the day will focus on a famous American (former MAGA) antisemite and just one of her many conspiracy theories. Of course, MTG is not a new player at that game; we have the running space laser joke because of her. Now that she’s been booted from Congress, she’s become a darling of the “progressive” Code Pink types, and thus a pawn for the Democrats as they seek to rebrand.

Another note on the episode title: it implies that Jeremy, who brands himself as a progressive Zionist, will be appearing ancillary to that main topic. So that’s what I was expecting—for Jeremy to appear after the host spoke of MTG. That is not what happened, however. Instead, the entire episode was a one-on-one between Mike and Jeremy, ostensibly with MTG’s “Netanyahu conspired with Trump” conspiracy theory as the main topic.

Yes, Netanyahu and Trump are both incompetent and malignant. That isn’t news. But how exactly does bringing a dumb Jew-hater like MTG into the conversation strengthen anyone’s argument, about anything? And why would any self-respecting Zionist agree to appear on a program to discuss her conspiring with Israel as the main topic of all things?

In the end, only a small portion of this podcast is devoted to the topic implied in the title (which I guess would make it “clickbait”). Most of the interview centers around one topic: J Street. Not Democrats. Not Israel. Not American Jews. Those topics get sprinkled in. Jeremy is there mostly to validate the interviewer’s preconceived notions that suggest he got most of his information about these topics from TikTok.

Here’s are two terms brought up repeatedly in this podcast: “moderate” and “middle ground.” That is how Jeremy attempts to market himself and his organization to this audience of goyim. “Reasonable.” “Moderate.” “Pro-peace.”

The natural conclusion that one might draw—and I will assume that few of the listeners were deeply familiar with J Street’s positions—is that going against J Street’s positions would make one unreasonable, extreme, and/or anti-peace. Think it’s wrong for J Street to buy into the “genocide” blood libel? You’re anti-peace. Think that J Street’s recent statement of support to phase out all U.S. aid to Israel, including for defensive infrastructure like the Iron Dome, is harmful to Jews? You’re extreme. This setup is a rhetorical magic trick.

The amount of Jew-washing in this 30-minute exchange is extreme, but here’s one excerpt towards the beginning that basically sums it up:

Jeremy: We are an organization that says, as Jewish Americans, we care about Israel. […] We want the best for it, but we also care about Palestinians. And to be pro-Israel you don’t have to be anti-Palestinian. In fact, the only way for Israel to succeed is for there to be a Palestinian state. And so, we want to carve out this nuanced middle ground. We like the people in the state of Israel; we don’t like its government and policies. You can be critical of Israel and what it’s doing and still be a friend of the state of Israel. Mike: And I appreciate the role you guys play, because there’s become this reductive attack — that if you criticize Israel or you criticize Netanyahu or you oppose the war, you get immediately deemed on the Internet as an antisemite.

There is nothing “nuanced” or “middle ground” about anything that J Street is saying or doing. Of course one can be critical of Israel without being called an antisemite — the main evidence being that generally the most critical people of the Israeli government are Israelis.

What Jeremy provides here isn’t clarification, but rather vindication. That is his role—to make non-Jews feel better about themselves for their superficial understanding of this century-old conflict. And lucky for them, J Street also provides a ready-made script and list of talking points. As long as the buzz words include “Netanyahu” as a negative and “Palestinian” as a positive, you’re good.

Rabbi Steven Abraham describes this phenomenon as “the steady de-Zionization of American foreign policy. And J Street’s structural function, whether it intends this or not, is to supply the Kosher certification that lets the train keep moving down the track.” Exactly so.

Serious question: will J Street endorse a certain Democratic candidate from Maine who has a Nazi tattoo on his chest? I guess we shall wait and see.

I wish I had the power to stop this madness. Maybe if I had a space laser…

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