The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
11h

Jeremy Ben Ami should change his name to Jeremy Bogeid. (Traitor instead of son of my people). He is not a Zionist of any type

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
11h

"We want to carve out this nuanced middle ground...where we support and join forces with any and all Jew haters as long as they come progressive-approved and we do this by retailing the famous dead horse called the '2-state solution', which if it were a person would be close to retirement age, and which must be treated as a holy relic that can never be polluted by such inconvenient truths as the fact that Israel has offered the Palestinians their own state multiple times over multiple decades, only to be rejected and met with more hatred and violence. But as stating this simple fact would banish us from our favorite donors and dinner parties, we will cling to it like a plank after a shipwreck and yell Extremist! at anyone who points it out. We're also willing to clean up shit for guys with Totenkapf tats and other deranged freaks who spend their lives working to demonize and destroy the world's only Jewish state but of course aren't "anti-Semites", because this claim makes them very mad and sad, and nuance demands we tend to their hurt feelings first and foremost. This shoe-polishing and other janitorial work will hopefully keep our careers intact until we're ready to cash out and retire."

Fixed it for em!

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