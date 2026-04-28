My loyal readers know that The Liberal Jew has a general thread running through it: that modern antisemitism has infected the Jewish left almost to the point of implosion. Sure, I’ve criticized my fair share of Republicans and conservatives, and I have no issue doing it when they do or say something abhorrent, be it about Jews or about other minorities.

The vast majority of my writing, however, is about the state of the American left and how the political shifts that we are currently witnessing on that end of the aisle are affecting us Jews. No doubt I’ve ruffled some feathers of both Democrats and Republicans alike (not to mention some Boomers) with some of my views, and that’s fine. The goal is to be a source of clarity and truth, and to build community with others in the process. As per our ancient tradition, disagreement is always welcome.

Here’s why I don’t spend a ton of time criticizing Republicans/conservatives/right-wingers on this publication:

I think most of my views on them are unoriginal. Yes, I think Trump is a danger to our democracy and utterly incompetent. I despise Bibi and hope he steps down soon. But thousands of other political commentators express these same positions that I frankly view as self-evident, and many of them are much closer to the source than I am.

It’s not an end of the aisle I understand very well, simply because I don’t associate much with Republicans or Trump-supporters in real life. You know the old adage: write what you know.

If I have to listen to Ben Shapiro’s grating voice for an extended period, I’ll barf.

Critics of mine will frequently shoot back that my criticisms of the left are invalid because “the right is worse at [insert issue here].” Sometimes they accompany those statements with statistics. For example, every time I have questioned the folks at JStreet, a left-leaning Jewish organization that has completely lost its way, they have shot back at me with some variation of “I can’t believe that you think that our views and policy recommendations are worse than those of Bibi and his supporters” (like here). The deflection is real.

Make a one-time donation

My lived experience comes from the left, a fact that will never change. I was raised in a staunchly Democrat household where mornings involved hearing my dad yell at the TV news about how George W. Bush was destroying our country. I went to a progressive liberal arts college that in recent years became one of the major players in the pro-Hamas protests that I’ve covered extensively. My grandmother’s favorite president was FDR. My entire career has consisted of working for what I would characterize as left-leaning educational institutions. That is precisely why I feel this work is so important (and why I write under my first name only).

The truth is that none of the topics that I am broaching are new. Antisemitism is the oldest hatred there is. Anti-Israel rhetoric existed when I was in college, pre-smartphones. When I enrolled in a doctoral program that I didn’t finish, “woke” ideology dominated the curriculum, complete with preferred pronouns, lists of potential microaggressions, and “historically minoritized due to systemic oppression” replacing the term “minorities.”

The difference was that pre-October 7th, I chose to ignore it all. I knew it was all wrong, but none of it interfered with my personal success—so why poke the bear? I could make fun of the stupid pronouns and roll my eyes in private after being ordered to identify my own in the workplace. Sometimes I would overhear colleagues or acquaintances say inappropriate things about Jews, and I would simply brush it off. I could laugh at jokes about Jews that came from non-Jews. I could ignore the ahistorical anti-Israel rhetoric because it only bubbled to the surface when Israel went to war every few years, and the idiots spewing it know not what they speak.

All of that came crashing down after October 7th. I witnessed a profound betrayal from those I once viewed as allies, and the volume of their vitriol became impossible to ignore. To be clear: we mostly just diverge on a single issue—but at this point in my life, that one issue represents a symptom of a far more profound contagion that won’t go away no matter how much I try to treat it with truth. For a long time, I fantasized about them coming to their senses after asking me for my perspective on it, like if I told them that Zionism was actually a progressive idea or that ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ is actually a hate group. The problem is that one of the symptoms of the modern mutation of this ancient disease is refusal to open oneself up to the possibility that your Jewish (former) friend might know more about Zionism than your social media algorithm does.

Now we are being flooded with suggestions to leave the party, like this one:

Will I take the plunge that Matthew expresses here and jump ship? No—well, at least not yet. But I can sympathize with his frustration.

Many readers have repeatedly told me that I should “just leave the Democratic party” and admit that they’ve turned on the Jews. I’m afraid it’s not that simple. Frankly, it’s comparable to telling someone in a bad relationship that they should “just leave.” That’s how I feel about the Democrats’ relationship with the Jews at this particular moment: we are in a bad relationship. Maybe it will get better, but at this point that hope feels more like the “waiting on someone else to change” method…and we all know the futility in that.

Plus, if I were to follow their advice to excommunicate myself from the Dems entirely and drop my NYT subscription, where would I get inspiration for my material?

One of the common responses to Matthew’s video above is that he’s defining himself based on what he’s against, not what he’s for. The problem is that when it comes to party affiliation, the topic that he was addressing, he doesn’t have a straightforward answer. Neither do I. He’s just expressing a frustration that many of us share. Do you know the fastest growing political party in the U.S. right now? Independent.

If being a liberal Zionist renders me politically homeless, so be it. It will be through no fault of my own.

Maybe for now I’ll just self-identify as “political party-fluid.”