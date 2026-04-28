The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
1d

Good read. Right wing antisemitism is nothing new and there is nothing subtle about it. The rise of left wing antisemitism is the new kid on the block.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Jill and others
Courtenay R's avatar
Courtenay R
1d

And your political party-fluid pronouns are...?? 🤪

(Seriously, good article. I've always been a centre-left voter, in both my countries (Australia and the UK), and these days — as a non-Jew who supports Jews and Israel — I'm politically homeless too. I think a lot of us are right now.)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jill and others
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture