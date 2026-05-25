The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
17hEdited

I have definitely never seen an issue more covered in lies (big and little), with just about the entire history of this conflict being deliberately and dishonestly rewritten to turn it into a comic book with the Good Guys (the poor brown indigenous) being oppressed by the Bad Guys (the white settler-colonialists aka nefarious Jews) and all of it enforced with such intense moral and emotional bullying that it would make the Salem judges blush.

And I've also never seen an issue that comes close to this one as far as the depth of furious commitment and certitude vs the amount of historical reading and knowledge attained. People issue thunderous proclamations about a conflict that has stretched across centuries as if it's a baseball game even though they've never heard of Herzl or Ben Gurion or Hitler's Mufti or the Peel Commission or even the Oslo Accords and the intifadas etc. We've truly arrived at an Alice in Wonderland scenario: "Sentence first, verdict afterwards."

And I've also tried on multiple occasions to engage people in debate since 10/7 and have only been met by the usual cries of Zionist baby killer etc etc. The intensity of the hatred is pure barbarism.

But I can't quite agree with this:

"The Lie is that speaking the truth would literally cost nothing to the vast majority of the tellers."

People have social brains and disagreeing with their chosen herd feels almost physically painful: it's a very rare person who reasons and thinks independently, most people choose their opinions from their chosen cohort and then defend them post facto. And especially in our time of the digital panopticon and the lynch mob in your pocket (phones), we all know that one wrong opinion means total excommunication, meaning no more job, career, social and dating lives etc. (My closest friend is still sort of baffled that I disagree with the NYT, NPR, BBC etc as if it is both impossible and inconceivable.)

But the main thing I've learned in the past 2.5 years is that collapses of liberalism and upsurges of Jew hate are always accompanied by an epidemic of cowardice from the people who should know better and who could speak out and make a difference. I place most blame for our current moment on the profs, admins and journalists who literally went from one day saying criticizing George Soros was an anti-Semitic dogwhistle to saying the next day that "From the River to the Sea" needed context and was just a noble yearning for freedom.

Our ugly moment combines the intense cowardly conformist careerism of our liberal classes with how much Jews drive miserable losers crazy, especially Arabs who are obviously deeply envious of and feel humiliated by Jewish success. They have worked each other into a mania that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
18h

Excellent. Right on target. And when it comes to The Lie, the NYTimes is truly the master. From Walter Duranty to Jason Blair to whitewashing the Holocaust and the Holodomor, no one does it better than the Times. I would raise more of a ruckus about this hollowed out husk of a newspaper except that they really don’t matter anymore. They have been that awful for so long that they are just sort of the equivalent of a mosquito buzzing in my ear. Swat them away with the back of your hand and forget that they exist. If it wasn’t for wordle, they’d probably be gone already.

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