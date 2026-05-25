Sometimes swallowing a lie is just a normal part of life, a way to keep the peace and to spare oneself (and others) grief. But what I learned through the course of writing about Jews and modern antisemitism during these bizarre few years is that Americans are not just willing to entertain lies of no direct benefit to their own lives, they’re actually desperate to be lied to. That is the purpose that outfits like the NYT and their malignant mainstream media minions serve, most recently with Kristof’s rape dog article. Yet entire organizations (many Jewish) are happy to go along with it as a way to preserve their good standing among their social circles.

I’m going to refer to this phenomenon throughout this article as ‘The Lie.’

The most vexing aspect of The Lie is that speaking the truth would literally cost nothing to the vast majority of the tellers. We are by in large not being paid for this exercise (though I really do appreciate my paid subscribers — link at the bottom!). I would even submit that telling the truth would probably result in better outcomes for the named victims because then real action could be taken to address their problems. To use the specific NYT example: I’m willing to accept that Palestinians endure abuse in Israeli prisons. Sexual abuse occurs in men’s prisons all over the world, and there is no question that the system under the psychopathic Ben Gvir is no exception. So why bring fictional rape dogs into the conversation at all?

I experienced a lot of the grief that accompanied my utter refusal to accept The Lie. When I would see The Lie annunciated numerous ways in print, online, and on social media, I often viewed it as my responsibility to “correct the record,” which would normally involve writing out facts. But after being on the receiving end of abuse for trying, I decided that continuing that approach simply wasn’t worth my time and effort. I don’t mean to be dramatic, but writing about the history of Jews and Israel during times of heightened global antisemitism can often feel like an act of emotional labor, and one must weigh how much grief they’re willing to take before diving into the project.

“They’re just words on the Internet. You don’t know these people; they’re strangers. Who cares what they think and why are you devoting so much energy to them?”

Broad acceptance of The Lie has far-reaching implications, with real consequences. Kristof is a stranger to me in the sense that I don’t know him. What starts with strangers on the Internet quickly evolves into your colleagues at a meeting or your friend from college proudly announcing that they spent the weekend at a protest for “peace and human rights.” There are far more of them than there are of us—that has been the story of the Jews throughout the entire march of history. If all of us retreat to the shadows and allow The Lie to permeate the culture without engaging in an earnest attempt at challenging it, how are we to survive? I could just state the logic more plainly: it’s important to speak against The Lie because it’s not true.

Isn’t it strange how The Lie has the effect of muffling what’s actually true? The day after the Kristof article ran, the Civil Commission released its “Silenced No More” report detailing the sexual abuse that October 7th victims and hostages endured. I’ve been going through it slowly because I can’t digest all of the horror in a single read. At first I wondered: what would this report state that we don’t already know from prior testimony, articles, social media posts, and “Screams Before Silence”? But then I realized as I read through it that the horrors of Hamas’s brutality on that Black Sabbath were far, far worse than what’s been previously reported to the public. I’m not going to go into detail about what I mean by “worse”; you can read it for yourself.

I noticed something interesting when I began writing about all of this: for all of the haters who outed themselves on my work, none of them ever challenged the facts contained in my (now hundreds of) articles. No one ever challenged the dates, numbers, charts, main players, or general history that I used to make my arguments. The naysayers just rely on platitudes, usually employing phrases like “morality,” “evil,” and “framing.” Interestingly, for all of the criticism that I’ve lobbed at other Jews (and Israelis), no one has ever called me an antisemite or a traitor. I’m none of those things, obviously—but they’re frequently brought up in the context of Israel-bashing. “I should be able to criticize without being called an antisemite!” Indeed you can—I’m Exhibit A.

I guess I can sort of understand the appeal of The Lie to those who were popular in high school. It’s pathological—we’ve all seen it from the mean girls who graduated to engaging in Jew-hate for clicks. Anyone who works for a living knows that the roles one plays in high school are usually the ones they perform in adulthood. I was never popular, though. Perhaps that equipped me with the courage to confront The Lie head-on, because losing large swaths of friends was never a major risk for me (but painful nonetheless for the few I did lose). The Lie demands compliance, exactly what the high school mean girls demanded.

The Lie will trick you into inflating your own sense of righteousness by repeating words like “accountability” and “morality” in the context of what you claim to be against. To the leaders of the Jewish organizations who buy into it: why do you, for even a moment, entertain The Lie? You know the truth because it’s right in front of you, ready to be disseminated to your audience (however large that might be; mine is relatively small) at any time. You’re choosing to embrace The Lie when challenging it is your literal job.

Leaning into The Lie has just become too easy. The Lie whispers to you that you’re accepted, you’re validated, you’re “one of the good ones.” The comfort that The Lie brings is a farce, because The Lie will transform you into their enemy the moment your usefulness expires. When that day comes, the fault will not rest with The Lie. It will be yours.

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