The train tracks at Auschwitz - Birkenau. Photo by the author, June 2022.

Today marks the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army. Each year, we observe the 27th of January as Holocaust Remembrance Day. What depresses me about this somber observance is that it’s not even taken a century for the wider public to disregard the real significance of a mass genocide in Europe that occurred in their grandparents’ lifetime. Chalk it up to poor history education, narcissistic indifference to suffering outside of one’s own community, or rampant Qatari-funded misinformation, but that’s where we are.

What I try to remember on Holocaust Remembrance Day—and every other day, really—is that when you see the horrible warning signs, it’s the duty of ordinary people to act before the situation spirals to the point that it did in Nazi Germany. It goes beyond Europe: if we see terrible things happening in our own country, we must do what we can to stop them.

Some argue that we should keep the focus of the Holocaust on the 6 million Jews who perished during those specific years. While it’s absolutely important to commemorate those victims, it’s also essential to remember that over 11 million people total were murdered in the Holocaust—mostly Jews, but also gays, gypsies, and other minorities. I think the overall takeaway to a wider audience should be the following: