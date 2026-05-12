The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Hutch's avatar
Hutch
3d

Kristof is a beastiality fetishist.

Prove it isn't true.

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
2d

I have seen a quote from Jean Paul Sartre to the effect that the antisemite doesn’t accuse the Jew of stealing because he thinks it’s true, he enjoys watching the Jew frantically empty his pockets to prove his innocence. We need to stop emptying our pockets for Nicholas Kristof Jew hater. He can go fuck himself

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