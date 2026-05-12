Why have a rape dog when you can have a rapping dog?

Accusations of sexual assault should always be taken seriously, no matter who commits it and who the victims are. I believe that for most functioning humans living in the world’s developed corners, this truth is self-evident. Of course, there are some bad actors (many in elite industries like academia) who have stated outright that sexual violence is just a normal occurrence in war. They deserve to be canceled and vilified.

Now that we’ve established normal attitudes on sexual assault, here’s my question: what are we to do when such accusations against a (completely randomly selected, obvi) country’s military go beyond the bounds of what can possibly be true, and then get published in our country’s newspaper of record as facts? Are we to assume that it may contain grains of truth, or reject the claims entirely? Well, you be the judge:

Unless you live in a doghouse, you’ve already seen Nicholas Kristof’s op/ed excerpted above about Palestinians getting raped in Israeli prisons, and the world’s “silence” on the issue. It’s a rough read, I tell you. Plenty of others on this platform have barked that the piece is nothing more than a load of dogshit relying on sources as palatable as stale kibble. While I have done my share of NYT takedown articles, I will not be pawing my way through this one line-by-line, as several other adept writers have already done the heavy lifting on that (here, here, and here). Instead, I am pivoting to what I will call the “morning-after tweets” from the author:

The smugness of the author to the overwhelmingly negative feedback truly amazes me (although I probably shouldn’t be so surprised). The suggestion about the Red Cross is particularly laughable. We begged for that service from the Red Cross for the Israeli hostages held in Gaza; they didn’t do it. What the hell makes him think they would do a better job with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody?

I like to think that most people already know that dogs can’t rape humans, but there are many things I find to be self-evident that I’ve found myself challenged on:

Yes, Kristof stated seriously and unironically that dogs have the physical and cognitive ability to rape humans rectally. Here are some actual responses to this post that people took the time to write out. I would be laughing at these replies if I didn’t know what they were sincerely responding to:

Kristof’s article and the accompanying outrage to it truly encapsulate a tragedy of our times. Rather than making an assertion and backing it up with actual facts, it is now on those on the receiving end of modern blood libels to prove why they are false. Israel is harvesting organs in a war zone—prove it’s not true. A weapon with human vaporization capabilities exists only for Israel to use on Palestinians—true until you prove such a weapon doesn’t exist (read: one of the main sources in the Kristof article, which I will not name, was instrumental in spreading these very lies throughout the Gaza War).

I have little doubt that real abuse of Palestinian prisoners has taken place within the Israeli prison system. Unfortunately, Kristof’s pathetic “investigation” doesn’t make a very strong case for it. When an op/ed writer says things that are demonstrably false and then doubles down on them, how can an audience sitting thousands of miles away from the conflict possibly determine the parts that might be true? Through what appears to be a combination of intellectual laziness, confirmation bias, and a desire to make Israel look bad at any cost, what is supposed to be our country’s most elite newspaper has become little more than a rag for antisemitic conspiracy theories.

You think what I’m saying isn’t true? Prove it isn’t. Woof.

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