Recently, I conducted my own survey whose results showed clearly the incongruence of J Street’s stated positions with those of our mostly Jewish readership. In the comments on the results, there was some criticism of the sample size, a concern that I believe I already addressed adequately in my original discussion article. I will not be tackling that issue here. Instead, I wish to pivot to the following comment from one of my Israeli readers:

The conversations JStreet is having about Israel with the Jewish American diaspora have actually very little to do with Israel. It’s not about Israel, it’s about American Jewry, money and influence. When Tucker Carlson attacks Israel, what he’s really doing is attacking the current Republican establishment to challenge their standing not only on Israel but on a wide array of subjects, most of which are American internal. Israel is being used as a convenient battering ram. Arab leaders have been doing it for decades as a way to further their standing in the Arab/Muslim world and divert attention from their internal failures. Similarly, JStreet is using Israel as a battering ram to advance its influence among American Jews and take away power from previous Jewish elites who represented American Jews in the past (AIPAC?) It is not about Israel; this is about influence over American Jews and about who’s going to represent them in the USA for decades to come. It’s about who’s going to control the Jewish money and Jewish American agendas.

Here’s the thing: J Street and AIPAC aren’t “taking power away” from American Jewish elites. Their leaders, along with those of other legacy organizations like the ADL, are the elites. Tucker Carlson is also an elite—but he isn’t Jewish.

What we are witnessing is a major power struggle among the already-established elites whose views do not necessarily reflect the daily reality that most Americans experience. They are not attempting to represent most Americans; they’re just adopting whatever narrative gets them the most attention among the most viewers. J Street, for example, has openly sided with anti-Zionist Jews who have referred to the IDF’s conduct in Gaza as "genocide” despite ample evidence that the vast majority of American Jews don’t support that take. They even went as far as to do the following this week:

So much for being a “Zionist pro-peace” organization.

Yes, what’s happening is about Israel, and it’s about Jews—just not in the way that the brainwashed idiots think it is. Here are the key questions (according to me):

To what extent does international criticism of Israel reflect what’s really happening in Israel?

From my experience, not much. Most critics of Israel simply just take whatever is wrong with their own country and say that Israel does it. This is a phenomenon known among psychologists as “projection.”

Do you live in a nation where race relations are tense? Israel is racist. Did your country once run a giant empire the sun never set on? Israelis are the colonialists. It’s those who use bashing Netanyahu as a simple “get out of antisemitism free” card to express tacit support of Hamas. It’s those who tell Arab-Israelis that their circumstances “are just like Jim Crow.”

Theoretically, these claims should be easy to debunk because they are not rooted in any historical facts or reality. The problem nowadays is that the sheer amount of misinformation pumped out by established academics, social media influencers, and NGOs has become difficult to impossible to counter effectively, and attempting to do so as an individual feels akin to emptying the ocean with a spoon.

Basically, the “framing” of the conflict is completely up for grabs regardless of the speaker’s actual knowledge of the issue, and it then becomes the responsibility of someone in possession of the historical facts to work from the defensive. This is why low-information clowns like Dave Smith have suddenly become elevated as major commentators about a conflict in a region they’ve never so much as visited or read a single book about.

None of this is to say that Israel doesn’t have its own very real social problems that need examining. They’re just not being discussed or understood among a broader audience in a genuine way because the available pre-packaged narratives do not require any intellectual effort beyond scrolling one’s X feed.

Is Israel responsible for countering false narratives about it to an international audience?

Yes, they are—and they’ve done a shitty job at it. Israel doesn’t just exist so that Jews can live there in safety. It also exists to protect the world’s Jews from harm. In my opinion, the major battle of our times is being fought through the airwaves and on social media and not necessarily on the ground.

Diaspora Jews have supported Israel continuously since its founding (and really before that). Virtually every public resource in Israel, be it an ambulance or a park, has a plaque with a foreign donor’s name on it. For a long time, the unstated understanding was the diaspora Jewish community functioned as Israel’s ATM. It carried with it the following connotation: “other than continue to exist, Israel owes the diaspora nothing.” This narrative must come to an end once and for all.

The current fracture in the Israel/diaspora relationship needs to be repaired. Beyond voting out its current extremist government, Israel can aid in this effort by investing more heavily in its PR and improving its messaging. The country isn’t just Netanyahu and it isn’t just the IDF. It’s just unfortunate that the average western consumer of media doesn’t understand that.

Israel must improve its image among a broader international audience for the Jewish people to thrive. If they put more effort into that project, it would help the diaspora Jewish community tremendously. Given all of the good that the country has done in basically every modern economic sector, it shouldn’t be difficult.

And finally—

Did Hamas, along with other Iranian-based terror orgs, succeed in its goal of destroying the western left?

It’s not necessarily a stated goal—the ones they say out loud are much more bombastic (i.e. “death to America” and “death to Israel”). But consider Hamas’s actions on and post-October 7th alone:

They went after the left-wing kibbutzniks and the peace activists, NOT the Bibi enthusiasts/extremist settlers.

They poured a tremendous amount of resources in their PR presence, creating strong networks with western legacy media organizations that ran their ‘Gaza Health Ministry’ propaganda as facts repeatedly.

Hamas did all of the above knowing that the IDF would make no effort to outwit their PR machine, and knowing full well that hate towards Jews and Israel was exploding worldwide and would only worsen the longer the war continued.

Hamas did it all at the cost of tens of thousands of lives in Gaza, for an audience that gets its news from TikTok. They played a long game, and they are still playing it. We could all learn a thing or two from the Hamas PR playbook. The West may not understand Hamas, but Hamas understands the West.

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