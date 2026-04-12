The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
1dEdited

Yes, Hamas played a long game, but if its antisemitism wasn’t a historically proven tactic to sow chaos in a country, then China (the operators of TikTok, which is a one-way information warfare platform), Russia and Iran wouldn’t have boosted Hamas so much. If classic antisemitism wasn’t so well known for getting attention, emotions and clicks Fucker Qatarlson, Piers Morgan and other shameless narcissists would be boosting it so much. And same goes for progressive legacy media - they gave Trump extra attention in 2015-2016 because it sells. They boost Anzi content so much because it sells.

Matti Friedman pointed out that in 2006-2011, the Associated Press had approximately 40 full-time staffers covering Israel, a number higher than their staff covering China, India, Russia, or all of sub-Saharan Africa combined.

So while Hamas is clever, it’s exploiting an existing antisemitic and anti-Israel obsession progressives in legacy media had, and nation states that want the West on fire will continue with this information warfare. Jews need to stop being predictable, loyal zombies voting for the same party, donating to the same institutions that spread poison against it. Votes, money and influence should be used defensively not in service of Anzis.

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
1d

It’s said that a lie can get hallway around the world before the truth can get its boots on. Hamas and Iran and the PA, etc. have been playing this game for a long time, knowing that most people are ignorant about most things, and will happily swallow a narrative that flatters them or lets them role-play as heroes.

Look at all the people who chant “from the river to the sea” but cannot name them. Look at the people who think that American Blacks are unable to obtain photo identification. It’s the social equivalent of cotton candy: tasty and empty of substance.

Yes Israel should do a better job of communicating its principles, but it’s generally hard to get a child to put down candy in order to eat green beans.

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