I don’t think my devoted readers need a lengthy explanation on what I think about Nick Fuentes, who for the record I believe is a complete dumbfuck with an incredibly annoying voice. I’ve heard theories that he’s a closeted gay, but that can’t be true because no gay man I’ve ever met talks about women in the vile way that he does. He reads more like a pathetic boy who was bullied a lot at at recess, has experienced a lot of rejection from women, and has never been laid. But that’s just my own unscientific theory.

The results of my attempts to create an AI-generated image of Nick Fuentes for this article. For the record, AI has previously generated similar images of other public figures I’ve written about.

After watching Ben Shapiro, whom I have already skewered, give an earnest takedown of Nick as not representative of his end of the aisle, I realized that there is a wedge running through the American right not unlike the phenomenon happening on the left that I have spent the last year and change writing about obsessively. We can argue that it’s a wedge fueled largely by antisemitism, and that may be part of it. But there are definitely other factors at play, and they must be named.

I have a more fundamental question here, and I’m asking it seriously to my conservative readers (I am proud to say that I have many of those who openly support my work): is Nick Fuentes really misrepresenting the American right, or simply providing a glimpse into the future of what the right has already long-established itself as?

Here’s an inverse: when I posted about my sadness in watching Mamdani’s election because I couldn’t celebrate it in a way that I would have even 5 years ago, several people replied that it was a naive take because the progressive left had “always” been as antisemitic as it is now. As someone who once spent a lot of time ensconced in the Bernie section of the aisle, I know for a fact that isn’t true (or to the extent it was, it was tucked away in a manner that didn’t affect me directly).

When I listen to Nick (I can only do short clips—I do not have the patience to sit through that interminable Tucker interview), I hear the following themes emerge:

Vile racism towards POC and non-Christian minorities

Disrespect of women

Support for dangerous dictators

Here’s the thing, though…all of the above is kind of how I had already understood the right-wing crazies to be since I was a teenager. I came of age during the Dubya years, when Republicans were basically the Jesus party. George W. may not have expressed the same level of incivility in his spoken tone (though he definitely wasn’t the sharpest), but the policies backed by him and his cronies mostly encapsulated the same themes. They’re largely what led to the overwhelming support for his successor Barack Obama, because American public were so over Bush’s bullshit, they were willing to give the inexperienced Black guy a chance.

Trump has voiced support for grabbing women by their private areas. Ben Shapiro has dismissed or minimized the issues plaguing people of color during his college tours. Vance and his friends celebrated when Roe v. Wade got overturned. Our current ‘Special Envoy to the Middle East’ is cool with partnering with an al-Qaeda-leader-in-a-suit and with accepting bribes from the Qataris. Tucker Carlson…is Tucker Carlson.

You know that old axiom, “the more things change, the more they stay the same”? The way I see it, Nick is acting as a representative of a newer generation of the American right that I always knew. He’s just being extremely blunt about it in a way that generates the most social media clicks. But it’s possible that I’m viewing this issue through a distorted lens.

Of course I could express shock at Nick’s rise to media (“mainstream” or not) fame because literally nothing he says is true or profound. But after overexposing myself during the last two years to other influencers who have built similar followings by spewing garbage, nothing really surprises me now.

