Is Nick Fuentes Really Misrepresenting the American Right?
A serious question
I don’t think my devoted readers need a lengthy explanation on what I think about Nick Fuentes, who for the record I believe is a complete dumbfuck with an incredibly annoying voice. I’ve heard theories that he’s a closeted gay, but that can’t be true because no gay man I’ve ever met talks about women in the vile way that he does. He reads more like a pathetic boy who was bullied a lot at at recess, has experienced a lot of rejection from women, and has never been laid. But that’s just my own unscientific theory.
After watching Ben Shapiro, whom I have already skewered, give an earnest takedown of Nick as not representative of his end of the aisle, I realized that there is a wedge running through the American right not unlike the phenomenon happening on the left that I have spent the last year and change writing about obsessively. We can argue that it’s a wedge fueled largely by antisemitism, and that may be part of it. But there are definitely other factors at play, and they must be named.
I have a more fundamental question here, and I’m asking it seriously to my conservative readers (I am proud to say that I have many of those who openly support my work): is Nick Fuentes really misrepresenting the American right, or simply providing a glimpse into the future of what the right has already long-established itself as?
Here’s an inverse: when I posted about my sadness in watching Mamdani’s election because I couldn’t celebrate it in a way that I would have even 5 years ago, several people replied that it was a naive take because the progressive left had “always” been as antisemitic as it is now. As someone who once spent a lot of time ensconced in the Bernie section of the aisle, I know for a fact that isn’t true (or to the extent it was, it was tucked away in a manner that didn’t affect me directly).
When I listen to Nick (I can only do short clips—I do not have the patience to sit through that interminable Tucker interview), I hear the following themes emerge:
Vile racism towards POC and non-Christian minorities
Disrespect of women
Support for dangerous dictators
Here’s the thing, though…all of the above is kind of how I had already understood the right-wing crazies to be since I was a teenager. I came of age during the Dubya years, when Republicans were basically the Jesus party. George W. may not have expressed the same level of incivility in his spoken tone (though he definitely wasn’t the sharpest), but the policies backed by him and his cronies mostly encapsulated the same themes. They’re largely what led to the overwhelming support for his successor Barack Obama, because American public were so over Bush’s bullshit, they were willing to give the inexperienced Black guy a chance.
Trump has voiced support for grabbing women by their private areas. Ben Shapiro has dismissed or minimized the issues plaguing people of color during his college tours. Vance and his friends celebrated when Roe v. Wade got overturned. Our current ‘Special Envoy to the Middle East’ is cool with partnering with an al-Qaeda-leader-in-a-suit and with accepting bribes from the Qataris. Tucker Carlson…is Tucker Carlson.
You know that old axiom, “the more things change, the more they stay the same”? The way I see it, Nick is acting as a representative of a newer generation of the American right that I always knew. He’s just being extremely blunt about it in a way that generates the most social media clicks. But it’s possible that I’m viewing this issue through a distorted lens.
Of course I could express shock at Nick’s rise to media (“mainstream” or not) fame because literally nothing he says is true or profound. But after overexposing myself during the last two years to other influencers who have built similar followings by spewing garbage, nothing really surprises me now.
All right, you want to hear from one of your conservative readers? Here I am. Conservative. Jewish.
I was liberal when I was young, you know. What changed me? 9/11.
I was a grad student at a liberal California university. A few days after 9/11 there were rallies on campus by the Palestinian and Muslim student groups, blaming the attack on the Jews and Israel.
They were given free reign on the campus. Security lectured me for heckling. And I noticed other indiscretions too. They had some prime offices right on the center of campus. Hillel was not allowed to have space on campus. We had a house a few blocks from campus, but nothing on campus. I remember requesting space from the student board for an on-campus office for the Jewish students. As soon as I said my name, the Palestinians in attendance tried to object to me being allowed to speak. (I wrote some letters defending Israel to the student newspaper). I still remember making eye contact and one of them said to me "Nothing personal."
And since then I noticed the Left was increasingly anti-Semitic. I listened to conservative voices for the first time with an open mind. The ones that made a big impact on me were Michael Medved and Dennis Prager.
Bernie never impressed me, and he's been consistently against Israel. I still chuckle when I think of him when he was young, joining a commune and getting kicked out because he refused to do any actual work. Obama, who went to a church with a vicious anti-Semite -- I never trusted him. Might as well elect Farrakhan. And he was bad for Israel too.
Today, the future of the left is Mamdani. The union of the red-green alliance. You have a Communist and a Jihadist and the Left seems fine with that. Aside from John Fetterman, I don't see any pushback within the Democrats against the rising Anti-Semitism.
What about the right?
Well, I know liberal Jews who are paranoid of Christian supporters of Israel. "They just support Israel because they think it'll make Jesus come back."
And I'm like: "Okay. I'm not worried about Jesus coming back. If I thought he would come back, I'd be a Christian. Maybe messiah will come. And I assume when Messiah comes, if he's so great, he can make peace between the Jews and the Christians. After all, some Rabbis say the Jews are descendants of Jacob, the Christians descendants of Esau. And the two of them managed to reconcile.
So I accept and am grateful for conservative and christian support for Israel. In 2016 I supported Ted Cruz, and I'm glad he's still on the right side of this issue.
But the Bible tells us "Do not put your trust on princes." We should NEVER feel that ANY prince (or politician) is firmly on our side and will keep us safe.
The Left has been taken over by the red-green alliance, and Mamdani's supporter, the Democratic Socialists, might as well be the National Socialists (Nazis) for how they feel about Jews.
But the Right? The Right is now in Civil War.
I don't know what happened to Tucker Carlson. Maybe he got paid off by Qatar. But he used to have a healthy skepticism on important issues -- and now it's all Jews, all the time.
Candace Owens? Is she really so angry at her former boss that she became an anti-Semite? Maybe. Rabbi Tovia Singer observed that she married a man who belongs to a Catholic sect that is angry at the church for removing the anti-Semitic liturgy after the Holocaust. So perhaps that's an issue. But she's a monster.
Nick Fuentes? I never considered him to be more than used toilet paper. Now I had to hear his voice thanks to Tucker and I'm less that impress. Yes, I understand young men frustrated about how hard it is to get going, and the Liberal infrastructure that calls men (And whites and christians and straights) "Evil oppressors and colonists" and all the other Woke Bullshit. It really ought to stop. That being said, Fuentes is not the way to do it. Though I guess his message appreciates to a lot of other frustrated and insulted people. And it's pretty vile of Tucker to give him a platform and treat him more gently than he did Ted Cruz.
Maybe its foreign money. Qatar, China, or some other entity that really wants to divide the American Right as a way of taking down America. Been a lot of that lately. I was afraid the 2020 propaganda on Covid and Masks and all that bullshit was a social media propaganda dress rehearsal for something worse. And I guess the something worse was anti-Semitism, which I've been afraid would happen for the last five years.
But at least the right is having a fight over it. On one side.... Tucker, Candace, Fuentes... on the other side, Steve Deace, Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Konstantin Kisen, Officer Tatum, and so on.
The Left seemed to have ceded the ground to the anti-Semites without a fight.
Or at least, that's what it looks like to me.
EDIT: One more thing I forgot to mention. Charlie Kirk. The assassination of him left a power vacuum. It really makes me sad that some liberal Jews I know (my parents in particular) think he was a bigoted monster, even an anti-Semite. But you can find remarkable clips of him online defending Israel, even defending Judaism. Even defending the Talmud against one of those anti-semites who stumbled on "The Talmud Exposed!" crap that circulates the internet. Charlie took him down so well, I don't think I could have done it as well as he did.
And now there's a hole.
So there's a fight over the scraps of his carcass.
James Lindsay was friends with Charlie Kirk and did a podcast on him. He, and many others (I think I heard it on Kissen too) were disgusted with Candace and Fuentes for basically trying to skin Kirk and put it on themselves, to take over his movement. Fuentes wanted his groypers to change TPUSA from the inside. Candace wants to find some twisted way to blame Kirk's murder on the Jooooos.
So it may be the trigger for this republican civil war was not Tucker (though he sure helped) but the brat who murdered Charlie.
And the Left's celebration of the murder didn't make us any less paranoid. So now there's the realization "Oh wow, if I got shot, the Left would celebrate it and dress up as my murdered body as a Halloween costume."
Because yes, that's been happening.
Well I was a Reagan republican and then turned independent in 1992. So I was an independent before it was cool.
I agree with alot of what Jonah said. I seriously cant believe you also never saw Bernie as being an antisemite. Bernie famously said that the Soviets didn't persecute Jews when how they treated Jews was a cause celebre throughout most of the world. He always was antiIsrael, especially after they threw him out of the kibbutz. Suddenly Israel was no good especially when it stopped being socialist. But I digress.
Christian zionists are not antisemitic. Full stop. They are philosemites. That they think it will bring back the messiah. Well good if he comes again or the first time. Most also keep the Bible close to their heart- "I will bless those who bless thee and curse those who curse thee"- speaking of Israel.
According to polling 85% of the GOP support Israel over the Palestinians (read that as Hamas) and only 35% for the DNC. I think that says something about the GOP being antisemitic.
But it doesnt mean that there isnt creep. Just look at what happened at the Heritage foundation and the leaked talks. There is poison among the young in the GOP just like there is poison in the young in the DNC. But I think in the GOP you are having push back which didnt happen in the DNC.
This also started all the way back way before COVID, when the House was going to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism and Pelosi got so much pushback she "all lives mattered" antisemitism so the Squadies wouldnt get insulted. That was when the DNC was lost. You saw them cave when they should have stood up to the new antisemites. The progressive left saw their power and they took it and used it. The old guard was frightened of the children instead of telling the children off.
I still remember when Hoyer (or Durbin) made excuses for Omar's "benjamin" comment about Jews. He said she is an immigrant so they dont understand english like we do. The fact that she was a university fellow didnt seem to matter. Honestly if I was Omar I would have been insulted.
Anyway do I think the GOP is antisemitic? Not yet. I think they are philosemites. Do I think there is alot of push back against the antisemites? Yes. Do I think the philosemites will win? It depends on who leads the party after Trump. Whether we like it or not, or like him or not, Trump is a philosemite with Jewish grandchildren. JD Vance on the other hand is friends with Tucker. If its Rubio the party witll stay proIsrael. I do think JD is a threat to Jewish America.