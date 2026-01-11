I confess that I deliberately made the title of this article a bit clickbaity, however please bear with me. I believe that as a matter of public discourse in the United States, immigration has become the new abortion. Why? Because abortion purely as a social-moral issue has gradually become less controversial—as in, those living in traditionally conservative states now show overwhelming support for it in opposition to federal attempts to restrict it in our post-Roe nation. Immigration has officially replaced that as the issue that no one will change their minds on. It seems insane to me, because I find an issue affecting tens of millions of people of numerous different nationalities and circumstances far more complicated and nuanced than a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy, but that’s where we are.

I came to this conclusion while sifting through the comments on my recent article on the Minnesota ICE shooting that killed a 37 year-old U.S. citizen. I made an earnest attempt to be fair and balanced while many others just ran to one side to point the finger. I stated that the parties on both sides of the gun erred that day (but one is still alive and the other isn’t). I dragged several Democratic politicians who made dumb statements in response. I stand by my use of the term “gestapo-esque” to describe ICE’s tactics because it is my belief that they are acting recklessly in a deliberate attempt to terrorize communities, however I also defended local law enforcement and was specific that I would not use that term to describe them.

Honestly, I didn’t think my overall take on the incident was very controversial. Boy was I wrong. Here are some choice comments from readers whom I’ve anonymized: