The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
16h

"Jews cannot be safe until everyone is safe..."

What does this even mean?! How far must your head be lodged up your own sanctimony to say this, as a supposed leader!!?

Who else is constantly being attacked anywhere they wear the emblem or particular clothes of their faith? What other group has to denounce their home country before they can have a seat in polite (liberal) society? Who else gets blamed for being on the receiving end of a massacre and who else are marked for death across the globe for the actions of a foreign govt?

Progressive Jews are frogs in boiling water and, boy, it's getting hot. Their two faiths are in conflict and increasingly becoming irreconcilable, so which is it gonna be? Tikkun Olam (aka Jews last, everyone else first) or Moses and the Covenant?

How much groveling can these people do? (Brad Lander will soon be answering this question.)

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omoney's avatar
omoney
16h

I still remember when Mamdani’s tactic was more or less “I am running for New York office” as a way to avoid answering questions about his hatred for Israel and a mere 85% of world Jewry. He is a vile scorpion, and the Jews and Israelis that carried him on their backs will drown alongside him and this great city.

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