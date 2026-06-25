Serious question: how can any Jews of the left be shocked at Mamdani’s current Jew-hating behaviors? The antisemitism is a feature, not a bug. His most recent vile speech using AIPAC as a stand-in for the k-word is not even the worst of this rhetoric, which existed on the record well before he was elected mayor. Now that his endorsees are on their way to Congress, such hate speech has shown to be quite an effective political tool.

I want to rewind to the earlier days of Mamdani’s campaign—as in, the days when it wasn’t certain that he was going to be running the most Jewish city outside of Israel. Do you remember when certain rabbis spoke out from the pulpit against him, parallel to others who either stated that their code of ethics meant that they wouldn’t speak on it, or encouraged us to keep an open mind about him?

I’m going to say the following in no uncertain terms:

The Jewish clergy who spoke out against Mamdani were correct to do so. The ones who expressed support for him either overtly (by endorsing him) or tacitly (saying nothing for the sake of “neutrality”) were wrong, and they must admit it.

The former group’s efforts may have been futile in preventing his election, but they were the only ones with the courage to speak on the clear and present danger that Mamdani presents to our community. The latter group acted largely out of cowardice perhaps because they (correctly) predicted that he was going to win, and wanted the satisfaction of not being on the losing (or uncool) side.

Let’s look at the statements of two liberal rabbis whose feelings on this issue I believe capture the general problem I’m describing here. One of them is well-known on a national level, the other well-known on a local one:

Excerpts from their statements the week Mamdani was elected:

More Jews live in New York City than any other city in the entire world…and yet, Mamdani was elected Mayor. The statistics suggest that about a third of New York’s voting Jews cast a ballot for him. That is a large number! It means that either those folks don’t care about Mamdani’s anti-zionism, or they prioritize other issues, believing that what the Mayor of New York thinks about Israel doesn’t matter all that much, but what he thinks about New York’s rental prices may make a difference in their lives. And don’t believe anyone who tells you that any Jew who voted for Mamdani is either a traitor, a self hating Jew, or simply ignorant. I personally know a number of young Jews who live in New York and voted for Mamdani, Jews who are deeply Jewish, knowledgeable about and connected to Israel, and politically savvy. As I have argued before, it is important that those young Jews have a seat at the community table, as they will play a significant role in shaping the Jewish future here in the States.

And

As an organization with our headquarters in New York, we pledge to work with our new mayor to build a New York that is inclusive, safe, and grounded in mutual accountability. We share his vision of a city for all its residents, including immigrants and people of all religious, ethnic, and national identities. This of course includes the many and diverse Jewish and Israeli New Yorkers. This election has been extremely divisive in the Jewish community. We have appreciated Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s openness to hearing directly from those in the Jewish community who felt harmed by his actions and words in the past, and adjusting his perspective. At the same time, we have seen some claim that a vote for Mamdani was a vote against Jewish safety. But Jewish safety cannot exist in a vacuum. Jews cannot be safe until everyone is safe. We can only successfully stop antisemitism when we are also opposing all other forms of bigotry in coalition with people of all backgrounds, races, and religions.

Whether or not these clergypeople meant to do it, they endorsed Mamdani. They may not have been telling their congregants to vote for him, they may not have been out actively campaigning for him, but they were willing to defend his populist ideas and his supporters not unlike the way the MAGA people defend Trump’s.

Excerpts from these same rabbis’ statements this week, six months into his mayorship:

Mr. Mayor, it is starting to feel personal. It isn’t just your frequent public comments about Israel and the Netanyahu administration. Although to be honest with you I am not sure why you feel the need to spend so much effort and energy focusing on the Israeli – Palestinian conflict. After all, you are the Mayor of New York, not a Senator or Congressman dealing with international issues, wars, and political conflicts across the globe. You’re meant to be dealing with the high cost of rent in New York City, with the problems of public transportation and child care, with making sure the crime rate stays low and the garbage gets collected in a timely manner. Why the constant harping about Israel? […] So please, Mr. Mayor, speak more thoughtfully. Remember that this is a hard time for Jews, just as it is for Palestinians, and for many other people around the world. Stay away from soundbites and the old canards that have been used for centuries to stir up anger at the Jewish community. You seem like a pretty bright guy. Can you figure out a way to be true to your beliefs while at the same time being kind to your constituents? The Jewish citizens in your city, many of whom voted for you, deserve better. Can you give it to them?

And

This election cycle has brought a disturbing trend of progressive candidates and electeds depicting AIPAC as a bogeyman, and as THE evil influence in American politics. Recently, this has included Mayor Mamdani referring to AIPAC as “monsters.” Darializa Avila Chevalier, who has made AIPAC the centerpiece of her attacks on incumbent Rep Adriano Espaillat, has said that “Every dollar that we send to Israel is a dollar that is stolen from the mouths of our children.” In Maine, Democratic Senate Nominee Graham Platner has accused Senator Susan Collins of being “bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu.” Former Representative Jamaal Bowman similarly charged that his primary opponent (and ultimate winner of the race) was “bought and paid for” by AIPAC. The website Track AIPAC accuses the group of “meddling” in U.S. elections. (This site also includes JStreet in its list of AIPAC-like PACs, even though JStreet is largely responsible for the increased willingness of Democratic politicians to push restrictions on the Israeli government).

Of course, Mamdani deserves to be called out for all of these things, and they have the right to join the chorus on it. But there is something sorely lacking in these meditations from those who, only a few months ago, were willing to set aside Mamdani’s obvious antisemitism to elevate other aspects of him. Where is the self-criticism? Where is the ability to look inward, to address where our own community went wrong in this situation? Where is the admission that they were wrong about him?

Let me be clear: I have no animosity toward these rabbis and I am not suggesting that they stop using their voices to talk about thorny issues in our community. They were ordained in the branch of Judaism that I grew up in and still practice. They are liberal Zionists, and so am I. Arguing with each other is part of our tradition, and I do it proudly.

I say the following generally, and it’s not only directed at these particular rabbis:

I’m tired of the insincere double-talk from the Jewish left that values pandering over truth.

I’m tired of Jewish leaders taking zero responsibility for their failures as educators. If a significant contingent of young Jews are attaching themselves to anti-Zionist political stances, that betrays a profound failure of education—period. It does not indicate that we need to lower ourselves to accommodate their ideas.

I’m tired of every pro-Israel stance including some variation of “for the record, Israel is flawed and I hate Netanyahu.” We all hate Netanyahu, and we all know that every country including Israel has its problems. But we don’t all hate Mamdani, apparently.

I am tired of Mamdani being improperly framed in the context of our community’s problems. He is merely a symptom. If we want an answer to our problems, we have nowhere to look but into a mirror.

Admitting that you were wrong about something takes courage. I’ve been wrong about most things in the past decade. For example, I have not correctly predicted a presidential election outcome since Obama, and I am not proud to admit that. But what I describe here is more serious than predicting who will occupy the White House. This is about endorsing a set of ideas that has the capacity to destroy our entire community from within, and our inability to admit our own role in it.

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