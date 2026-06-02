If the leader of a major left-leaning Jewish organization feels the need to pen an entire article answering the question “why am I pro-Israel?” to address criticism from his own end of the aisle, that’s a great indication that he’s walked into a trap. See Exhibit A:

The question of whether or not one is pro-Israel should never be something that requires explanation or clarification. I run an entire publication called The Liberal Jew, and the question of whether it’s a Zionist publication and why is something I have never explained simply because the answer is obvious to anyone, including the highly annoying naysayers. But I’ll sum it up in a single line: I am a Zionist because I believe that Jews have the right to self-determination, and that’s a core value that I feel the need to express and reinforce during times like these. For me and for any other Jew who has received a proper education on the subject, it’s as natural as breathing air.

My overall point is that the why behind one’s Zionism does not and should not require explanation, let alone entire articles. Does anyone ask ordinary Nigerians, for example, why they’re pro-Nigerian in spite of the presence of Boko Haram, and then proceed to frame their answers in partisan terms? No? Then why should any Israeli or any supporter of Israel be required to do the same?

Since the above article by Jeremy Ben-Ami does exist, however, I feel the need to address (as in, heavily bash) two of its main arguments: 1) that their overall points are sound because younger diaspora Jews are shown to be less Zionist; and 2) that Israel and its inhabitants are in need of organizations like J Street to “help” them be better.

If the data indicates that younger diaspora Jews, as this article suggests, “are drifting away from traditional support for Israel and toward visions such as a single binational state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea,” that is an indication of a catastrophic failure of Jewish education, not that we should shift policy to adapt to that level of ignorance. To start, doesn’t the idea of a “single binational state” take away from the “two-state solution” bit that J Street keeps harping on despite the fact that it’s been basically proven as highly unrealistic to impossible?

While “a single binational state” and a “two state solution” are altogether different concepts, any sensible observer of this conflict knows that neither is going to happen as long as Israel, the PA, and/or Hamas all exist shoulder-to-shoulder. I’m not even going into the minutia as to why the “single binational state” idea is ridiculous; that’s about as useful of an exercise as arguing why the United States should give Texas back to Mexico.

The following line is hilariously from the side that claims to be against colonialism: “We do not abandon countries we care about when they fall short of their ideals. We work to help them live up to them.”

Serious question: how has Israel “fallen short of its ideals”?

Yes, Israel currently has a terrible government in place, the worst in its history. But thanks to the country’s democratic ideals, ideals that virtually all of its neighbors lack, that government might be gone and replaced as early as the end of the year. If and when that transition happens, will J Street and other organizations like it magically change their posture and declare that Israel, under new leadership, is now “living up to its ideals”? I highly doubt it, and the reason I doubt it is because this rhetoric replete with double standards has been going on for a long time, far before Netanyahu became PM.

The grandest ideal that Israel has lived up to is the following, and though no small feat, it’s actually beautiful in its simplicity: it has provided a safe haven for half of the world’s Jews, and done so well for over 80 years. What “help” could we Americans, a country currently run by an orange madman, possibly provide that’s better than what they already have?

It is not our responsibility as Americans to “help” another country be “better.” “Help” is a loaded term, extremely subjective, and rife with political and social implications that the self-appointed “helper” frequently does not understand. Achieving an “ideal” (whatever that means) is the responsibility of those who live in the place question. It is not up to a foreign power to force. To provide one glaring Middle East example: remember when we went to war in Iraq under the premise that they Iraqi people “needed” us superior Americans to “help” put the “ideal” of democracy in place? Look how well that turned out. It’s the same line of thinking here, only this time it comes with partisan votes to end military aid and wealthy WASP idiots instructing the Jews about what’s good for us. Well, that’s a “hell no” from me.

I am not pro-Israel because I want Israel to be “better.” I am pro-Israel because I only want the best for the only Jewish nation in existence. No further explanation is required.

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