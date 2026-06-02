The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
6h

Once again, “applause emoji”.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
6h

“I am not pro-Israel because I want Israel to be “better.” I am pro-Israel because I only want the best for the only Jewish nation in existence. No further explanation is required.”

Beautiful. I am gonna steal this phrasing in my everyday life :)

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