First, I would like to wish all of my readers in the U.S. a happy Jewish American Heritage month, or as my friend Arrr Bee refers to it, “a month when we celebrate being conditionally accepted as Americans if we pass the Good Jew Test among our non-Jewish countrymen.” We are quite the optimists, as you can probably tell.

If I had access to a time machine, I would travel to Judea around the time of Jesus, more properly known as the Second Temple Period. In addition to sporting a tunic made of only the finest camel hair, I would walk the streets of Jerusalem when worshippers brought their most valuable animal assets to the temple for slaughter. Mostly, I would do it to test a theory: in terms of political dynamics and leadership, modern Jewry in 2026 is living in an era not unlike the one that culminated to the destruction of the temple in 70 CE.

Recently I came to a weird realization: I think I may now understand Jesus and his disciples. Consider the civilization in which they came of age: Jews, the indigenous people of Judea, played a major role in the Roman Empire’s creation of some of the wealthiest and most innovative institutions up until that point in history. King Herod built glorious structures that visitors to Israel still flock to today, such as Masada and Caesaria.

The era ended in 70 CE when the Romans destroyed Second Temple, one of the worst catastrophes in Jewish history. But Christians probably wouldn’t have their religion had that event not occurred.

Jesus was the most famous Jew who ever lived. Yet, the world religion created in his name post-Second Temple era became the most hostile force towards Jews ever created.

The event that led to our near-total destruction came down to a fatal mistake: