We can all freely admit that for centuries—maybe even millennia—Jews as a whole have had difficulty organizing and voting in ways that align with their own collective interests. It’s ironic, really—the entire religion is based on collectivism, the good of the group superseding the desires of the individual. Our collective ability to rally around our own, especially in times of crisis, is our superpower. Given that, one might think that we might apply that to our political behaviors. Sadly, that is not the case anywhere (including in Israel).

A couple of my non-American friends asked me if I was shocked that a third of Jewish voters in NYC went for Mamdani. To be honest, I’m not. First, let’s state the obvious that is not really being stated: for the first time in modern history, the majority of Jewish voters in NYC did not vote on the Democratic ticket. The ones who did probably did so for all of the known reasons that I won’t rehash now, but the overall conclusion is this: his Jewish voters were willing to overlook his vile views on Israel and Jews and trust him with other local issues. I’m not here to do an additional takedown of Mamdani as I have already done the heavy lifting on that multiple times. Now that he won, I propose that we adjust the way that we deal with his supporters.

Here are the general responses I’m seeing from other Jews towards the Jews who voted for him: