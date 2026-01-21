The Liberal Jew

Allen Z
5hEdited

I agree with Eric Adams on this one. It's a bad precedent when Churches and their Congregants are intimidated and harassed, which is what happened in Minnesota. How do you know those who invaded the Church didn't want to commit violent acts? They just didn't do it this time. All because one of the Pastors is apparently an ICE Supervisor. I hope those who trespassed and harassed are prosecuted. For me, this compares to recent aggressive and intimidating demonstrations outside of New York City Synagogues. I don't want Hamas supporters entering our Synagogues and breaking up services because we're all Zionists. (PS. I do think ICE has become excessive in its immigration enforcement).

Steve S
10hEdited

Good essay, especially the parts about the NYTs. One other virtue signaling point you could have made is the photo of the couple from behind with one wearing a watermellon yarmulke appears to be a same sex couple, further amplifying the "good Jews" notion you proposed and presented by the NYTs. To the left not only are they good Jews because they oppose the "genocide," but this temple is LGBTQ diverse and inclusive. I agree with you that the firebombing of Beth Israel Temple in Jackson was far worse and hateful than the anti-ICE folk disrupting a church service and terrorizing the worshippers. The disruptive protest into the Catholic church by the anti-ICE idiots was was not only directed towards the ICE supporting pastor, but also towards the Catholics in attendence. Protesters were recorded calling them hypocrites, attacking their Christian values, and further disrupting a Christian worship service. Why disrupt the worship service if not to stop the worship of G-d? They could have stayed outside. Maybe they didn't give a sh*t how many kids or old people they terrorized, after all, they were white, and Christian. No, "fake Christians" according to the disrupters, so their worship service had to be stopped. Maybe they just wanted to get out of the cold.

