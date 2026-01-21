Houses of Worship Are the New Virtue Signaling Selfie Background
Leave these places in peace
I really, really do not set out to bash the NYT as I have previously, multiple times. The problem is that their sloppy reporting on Israel and Jews just makes it too easy and, well, I just can’t help myself. Their most recent masterpiece on the aftermath of the Mississippi synagogue arson begs the following question: is it possible to get an article about violent antisemitism from this publication without allusions to anti-Israel nonsense?
Anyone see anything wrong with this picture? Yes, that’s a watermelon yarmulke that you see atop the head of a Jewish worshipper sitting in a church for services in Mississippi after their synagogue burned down. Watermelon yarmulkes are most often worn by anti-Israel lunatics “taking a stand” in an effort to curry favor among the pro-Hamas set. I assure you, they do not reflect the yarmulke choices of mainstream Jews.
Rest assured, the cover photo for the story is intentional—I’m not even going to focus on the text. Surely there were other photos they could have chosen, but they went with the anti-Israel symbol on generic-looking curly-haired Jews, the exact stereotype one might sit behind at work or school (but probably without the yarmulke). It implies that the arson was an unfortunate event that happened to the “good ones”—in the deranged logic of the NYT, that would be the ones who outwardly opposed the Israel-Hamas War and aren’t afraid to virtue signal about it.
Unfortunately the NYT lacks its usual ammunition to level at the congregants of Beth Israel in Jackson, Mississippi. After all, these Jews did everything right—from being good allies during the Civil Rights Movement (and paying the price for it courtesy of the KKK), to exuding progressive values in a deep-red part of the country, to welcoming in members of the Watermelon Cult during the Israel-Hamas War. How could anyone wish harm onto them?
But Jill, this story has nothing to do with Israel or Palestine! Yes, that is exactly my point. It was an American hate crime perpetrated by a Jew-hating American incel. So why bring the Watermelon Cult into it as the primary visual, unless they are intentionally trying to signal something through their reporting on the issue? These may not seem like significant editorial decisions to the average NYT reader, but they radically shape perception.
Speaking of crazy activists, here we have another tone-deaf comparison from a disgraced politician:
Adams is referring to this recent protest in Minneapolis, which is currently under the invasion of Trump’s merry band of brown shirts:
“It began with…” What, exactly, is “it”? Houses of worship getting targeted by assholes and having their services disrupted? That phenomenon did not start specifically at synagogues and it did not start after October 7th. Already he’s created a false comparison.
I think most normal people can agree that what these protesters are doing in this instance is wrong—you’re not allowed to disrupt religious services at any house of worship because you dislike the clergyperson (even if he is a member of the American gestapo). However, comparing this action in a Minneapolis church to the current systemic targeting of synagogues is disgusting and wrong.
As Adams commanded, I won’t stay silent—I’ll raise my voice to state why the former NYC mayor’s analogy is retarded:
The protesters aren’t targeting the church because the worshippers and the clergy are Christian.
The worshippers are not in imminent physical danger because they are Christian.
The protesters are not holding signs or shouting in support of foreign terror organizations.
The protesters are not shouting anti-Christian slogans. “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good” are not even remotely anti-Christian.
As far as I could see, the building is undamaged and still standing.
Houses of worship should be treated as sacred spaces free of political activity from outsiders. Ideally, they should be able to operate without getting disrupted by protesters, getting vandalized, or getting burned down by criminals. They do not exist as convenient backdrops to “prove” one’s allyship with a particular group. That’s what social media and its assorted fake backgrounds are for.
To conclude, from Psalm 27:
One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in his temple. For in the day of trouble He will keep me safe in his dwelling; He will hide me in the shelter of His sacred tent and set me high upon a rock.
Amen.
Thanks for reading! Please consider supporting my publication with a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below.
I agree with Eric Adams on this one. It's a bad precedent when Churches and their Congregants are intimidated and harassed, which is what happened in Minnesota. How do you know those who invaded the Church didn't want to commit violent acts? They just didn't do it this time. All because one of the Pastors is apparently an ICE Supervisor. I hope those who trespassed and harassed are prosecuted. For me, this compares to recent aggressive and intimidating demonstrations outside of New York City Synagogues. I don't want Hamas supporters entering our Synagogues and breaking up services because we're all Zionists. (PS. I do think ICE has become excessive in its immigration enforcement).
Good essay, especially the parts about the NYTs. One other virtue signaling point you could have made is the photo of the couple from behind with one wearing a watermellon yarmulke appears to be a same sex couple, further amplifying the "good Jews" notion you proposed and presented by the NYTs. To the left not only are they good Jews because they oppose the "genocide," but this temple is LGBTQ diverse and inclusive. I agree with you that the firebombing of Beth Israel Temple in Jackson was far worse and hateful than the anti-ICE folk disrupting a church service and terrorizing the worshippers. The disruptive protest into the Catholic church by the anti-ICE idiots was was not only directed towards the ICE supporting pastor, but also towards the Catholics in attendence. Protesters were recorded calling them hypocrites, attacking their Christian values, and further disrupting a Christian worship service. Why disrupt the worship service if not to stop the worship of G-d? They could have stayed outside. Maybe they didn't give a sh*t how many kids or old people they terrorized, after all, they were white, and Christian. No, "fake Christians" according to the disrupters, so their worship service had to be stopped. Maybe they just wanted to get out of the cold.