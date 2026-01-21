Temple Beth Israel of Jackson, Mississippi

I really, really do not set out to bash the NYT as I have previously, multiple times. The problem is that their sloppy reporting on Israel and Jews just makes it too easy and, well, I just can’t help myself. Their most recent masterpiece on the aftermath of the Mississippi synagogue arson begs the following question: is it possible to get an article about violent antisemitism from this publication without allusions to anti-Israel nonsense?

Anyone see anything wrong with this picture? Yes, that’s a watermelon yarmulke that you see atop the head of a Jewish worshipper sitting in a church for services in Mississippi after their synagogue burned down. Watermelon yarmulkes are most often worn by anti-Israel lunatics “taking a stand” in an effort to curry favor among the pro-Hamas set. I assure you, they do not reflect the yarmulke choices of mainstream Jews.

Rest assured, the cover photo for the story is intentional—I’m not even going to focus on the text. Surely there were other photos they could have chosen, but they went with the anti-Israel symbol on generic-looking curly-haired Jews, the exact stereotype one might sit behind at work or school (but probably without the yarmulke). It implies that the arson was an unfortunate event that happened to the “good ones”—in the deranged logic of the NYT, that would be the ones who outwardly opposed the Israel-Hamas War and aren’t afraid to virtue signal about it.

Unfortunately the NYT lacks its usual ammunition to level at the congregants of Beth Israel in Jackson, Mississippi. After all, these Jews did everything right—from being good allies during the Civil Rights Movement (and paying the price for it courtesy of the KKK), to exuding progressive values in a deep-red part of the country, to welcoming in members of the Watermelon Cult during the Israel-Hamas War. How could anyone wish harm onto them?

But Jill, this story has nothing to do with Israel or Palestine! Yes, that is exactly my point. It was an American hate crime perpetrated by a Jew-hating American incel. So why bring the Watermelon Cult into it as the primary visual, unless they are intentionally trying to signal something through their reporting on the issue? These may not seem like significant editorial decisions to the average NYT reader, but they radically shape perception.

Speaking of crazy activists, here we have another tone-deaf comparison from a disgraced politician:

Adams is referring to this recent protest in Minneapolis, which is currently under the invasion of Trump’s merry band of brown shirts:

“It began with…” What, exactly, is “it”? Houses of worship getting targeted by assholes and having their services disrupted? That phenomenon did not start specifically at synagogues and it did not start after October 7th. Already he’s created a false comparison.

I think most normal people can agree that what these protesters are doing in this instance is wrong—you’re not allowed to disrupt religious services at any house of worship because you dislike the clergyperson (even if he is a member of the American gestapo). However, comparing this action in a Minneapolis church to the current systemic targeting of synagogues is disgusting and wrong.

As Adams commanded, I won’t stay silent—I’ll raise my voice to state why the former NYC mayor’s analogy is retarded:

The protesters aren’t targeting the church because the worshippers and the clergy are Christian.

The worshippers are not in imminent physical danger because they are Christian.

The protesters are not holding signs or shouting in support of foreign terror organizations.

The protesters are not shouting anti-Christian slogans. “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good” are not even remotely anti-Christian.

As far as I could see, the building is undamaged and still standing.

Houses of worship should be treated as sacred spaces free of political activity from outsiders. Ideally, they should be able to operate without getting disrupted by protesters, getting vandalized, or getting burned down by criminals. They do not exist as convenient backdrops to “prove” one’s allyship with a particular group. That’s what social media and its assorted fake backgrounds are for.

To conclude, from Psalm 27:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in his temple. For in the day of trouble He will keep me safe in his dwelling; He will hide me in the shelter of His sacred tent and set me high upon a rock.

Amen.

Thanks for reading! Please consider supporting my publication with a paid subscription or a one-time donation. Links below.

Make a one-time donation