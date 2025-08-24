We have to hand it to Hamas: they have the best PR ever. They’ve convinced millions of elites in the West that they’re the victims of the Israel-Hamas War. Apparently when someone on Hamas’s payroll puts on a press vest, that suddenly makes them untouchable in a war zone according to international law (and the laws invented by the New York Times). Israel, a country with the worst messaging on planet Earth, should hire whatever PR firm Hamas is using. They need them, desperately.

But in all seriousness: how did a jihadi offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood with a policy of throwing gays off of rooftops persuade NYT columnist Lydia Polgreen, who according to her profile cites “human dignity” as her core journalistic ethic and lives with her wife and two dogs in a wealthy NYC neighborhood, that their journalists are the victims in this situation? Well, let’s see: