My loyal readers know that I am hardly above criticizing my own—my own end of the political aisle, my own religion, my own millennial generation. I am a self-critical person of the notoriously self-critical Jewish people, after all. I couldn’t help but have feelings of shame bubble to the surface when I read the latest on the Democratic Party’s new darling, the candidate with a Nazi tattoo (whom I lovingly refer to as Maine Fuhrer):

“His background defies easy categorization.” Translation: he’s lying, and the NYT is laundering the lies.

The above introduction will be the last time I mention this person’s SS tattoo in this article. Instead, I wish to use Maine Fuhrer as a case study to discuss something broader and more insidious: the trend of complete and utter fakery, and outright lying among us millennials as we seek to elevate ourselves not only in politics, but in professional life more generally.