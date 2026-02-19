The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jules's avatar
Jules
11h

Absolutely. The 20 somethings determined to “tear down the system” feel as aggrieved as Iranians. They think they’re living parallel lives. It is so bizarre, even if they haven’t travelled yet. This is what happens when you raise little victims. They also pretend like it’s 75 years earlier than it is.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture