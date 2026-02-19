Volcán de agua, Antigua, Guatemala. Photo by the author.

I am in Guatemala for a short while to visit the sites of the educational non-profit I volunteer for and to catch up with friends. I’ve lost track of the number this trip represents in terms of visits to Guate. Coming here is like slipping into your favorite pair of jeans that you’ve had forever but just can’t part with, because they always fit perfectly no matter how much has changed. That’s the best comparison I can make to how I feel each time I arrive in Guatemala. It’s also the first time I have felt sun on my face in months.

It’s a country that deserves a better history than it’s had, and whose people deserve a better reception than what’s available to their north. It’s been 18 years since my first journey here, when I volunteered as a teacher at an NGO in Guatemala City. I was a teenager, had previously never visited Latin America and had no idea where the hell I was or what I was doing. But I had mastered Spanish, and I found communicating in my second language natural, though not always easy.

Now, I’ve spent half of my life visiting. The first time I was here, smartphones were not a thing, and one could only access internet by visiting a cafe with desktops. I communicated with my family that I had arrived safely by walking to a shop that provided landlines for international calls. The world has changed since, and I’ve changed with it.

There is sweet relief in being here at this particular moment. My last trip was in mid-2023 for the inauguration of a brand new community center in Guatemala City (photos below). Just a few months after that event for reasons that require no explanation, I found myself in such a fog that I could not imagine devoting myself to organizations that would not or could not acknowledge the part of my identity that seemed to take precedence above all else (see the title of this publication for more info on that). Now that fog has largely lifted (at least for now), and I find it refreshing to be around people who barely view that characteristic of me as relevant.

To the Guatemalans, it’s my whiteness and my gringa accent that are the main identifiers. For the NGO that I am with now, I am one of the few Jews in a group of foreigners who have come to see the sites—and that’s just fine with me. Just yesterday in an exchange between us visitors (largely from the USA and Canada) and the locals, the facilitator asked us to go around and identify something universal among all of the participants in the group. One person answered “our universal faith in God and Jesus Christ that gives us strength.” I simply kept my face neutral and didn’t counter that. After all, none of this is really about me—and thank God.

Here is my most important takeaway after spending quality time around people subsisting on less than 5 dollars per day: those who might have legitimate grievances are strangely never the ones who actually nurse them. Do you ever wonder why those who seem the most aggrieved by concepts like colonialism and cultural appropriation tend to be rich assholes from Ivy League universities and not actual impoverished people who are actual victims of those concepts? You only need to spend a little bit of time in Guatemala, which is majority indigenous, to figure out why.

Thank you for all you taught me, Guatemala. Thank you for teaching me what it is to be selfless. Thank you for letting me into your beauty and your pain. Thank you for receiving me with such warmth despite my obvious foreignness and my initial naïveté.

Gracias por tanto y por todo. Hasta pronto.

Thanks for reading! Normally this is the part where I ask for paid subscriptions. This time I ask that if you felt moved by what you just read, please consider a donation to Planting Seeds International. I have been working with them for years and can attest to their amazing work with children and families. They are a lean organization where every dollar benefits those who enroll in their educational programs. Any donation, even in the smallest amount, makes a major difference.