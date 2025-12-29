As a writer focusing on Jews and antisemitism, I’ve had no shortage of inspiration during the last 12 months. Since its launch, The Liberal Jew’s readership has grown to nearly 1100 subscribers representing 44 U.S. states and 54 countries. By far the most heavily represented state is California, which is flattering given that I am an East Coast girl through and through. The most heavily represented country outside of the U.S. is the United Kingdom, which is great because I am a major Downton Abbey enthusiast.

Israel is my #3 most represented foreign country after the UK and Canada. Thank you especially to my Israel-based readers for considering my perspective and for your willingness to give your attention to the diaspora during these crazy times. I hope that my devotion to our homeland has come through clearly.

Here are my top 10 articles of 2025, ranked based on total views:

To end the year with a bang, I would like to give a shoutout to my favorite Substack publications. This list is in no particular order:

From The Negev To The Golan Heights: Written by Hanan Kevich about life and politics in Israel. What initially drew me to the publication was his recounting of the 2005 disengagement from Gaza that he personally participated in during his IDF service. A refreshing Israeli perspective.

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture: As the title suggests, Nachum Kaplan provides his audience with much-needed moral clarity on political issues affecting us all. Nachum brings a unique perspective as a Singapore-based Australian journalist with experience in reporting from all around the world.

Guerre and Shalom: Written by Daniel Clarke-Serret, this publication provides a vital Jewish perspective from a Brit who until recently resided in Spain. Interesting articles on what it means to be a Jew today in the face of rising antisemitism all over Europe and the world.

Change Anything with April Wilson Smith, MPH: April has proven herself as an important ally during the past couple of years. Her observations about life in a major American city both as a resident and as a substitute teacher are very much worth the read.

Pat's BEATEN WITH A SHTICK: We could refer to Pat as a “righteous gentile” as he defends Jews and Israel from his home country of Canada. He’s also another progressive like me fighting the good fight without compromising his values.

State of Tel Aviv: a podcast by the Israel-based Canadian journalist Vivian Bercovici, who produces thoughtful episodes on ripped-from-the-headlines issues. She has well-known figures on her show regularly for down-to-earth, no-nonsense discussions on the political situation in Israel to an international audience.

Last but not least, The Judean People's Front by Reuben Salsa. This publication, which primarily serves to platform a diverse range of Jewish writers, started under the competent stewardship of Reuben Salsa. After Reuben retires from his editorial role at the end of the year, it will transition to the extremely capable hands of Sally Prag who I know will take JPF to the next level!

Happy New Year to all! May our 2026 be blessed, may our haters be few, and may our collective stress levels decrease during what we hope will be a peaceful year ahead.

B’shalom,

Jill