The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Prag's avatar
Sally Prag
2d

Awesome roundup and some great reading there! You’re doing a fabulous job of raising awareness of some of the most insidious cases of anti-Israel hypocrisy, Jill. Thanks for being an endless support to all of us ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Sav's avatar
Michael Sav
2d

Thank you for always being a great read!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture