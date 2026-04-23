I’ve done more than my fair share of takedowns of the NYT’s coverage of the Middle East, with particular attention paid to the op/eds of As a Jew Thomas Friedman. Here are some samples for your viewing pleasure:

Now that more time has passed and more verbal diarrhea from this annoying Boomer has been splashed on the op/ed pages of our newspaper of record, I feel more than prepared to do an entire compilation of some of Friedman’s greatest hits. His ideas for promoting peace in the Middle East are so dumb, I think an entire AI program can probably be trained at this point to generate Friedman-inspired policy proposals (also, this “create your own Friedman article” satire from the early 2000s will never not be funny).

Keep in mind — the man has been at this since the 1980s (and getting paid a shitload for it). I’m just going with his most recent stuff, all of which have aged like milk less than a year after their original publication. That’s how bad his takes are.

Let’s start with his most recent idea for declaring peace between Israel and Lebanon (April 2026):

It is time for a third way. I am happy to call it the Trump Plan to Save Lebanon. Push Israel to pull entirely out of south Lebanon and have heavily armed NATO troops help take over the area in partnership with, and under the symbolic authority of, the Lebanese Army. Israel can trust NATO. Hezbollah and Iran will not dare take them on — or if they do, they will be smashed, and a vast majority of Lebanese, including Shiites, will applaud, because Israel will be entirely out of Lebanon and Hezbollah will lose its justification for attacking Israel. Sure, it may not be a perfect solution, but it is better than Israel invading Lebanon over and over, let alone a Lebanese civil war. It’s worth a try.

nAtO iZ CoMiNg!!!! NATO has shown itself to be thoroughly weak as of late. Yet he somehow thinks that they can uniquely take on an IRGC-backed terror group like Hezbollah in the interest of making peace with Israel? GTFO.

On ending the current war in Iran (March 2026):

What to do? Trump should set aside his 15-point peace plan — which would be ridiculously complicated to implement — and reduce it to two points: Iran gives up its more than 950 pounds of nearly bomb-grade highly enriched uranium, and in return the United States gives up on regime change. Both sides would then agree to end all hostilities. That is, no more American and Israeli bombing, no more Iranian and Hezbollah rockets, no more Strait of Hormuz blockade and, for darn sure, no U.S. ground troops landing in Iran.

Just end all of the hostilities in exchange for the enriched uranium! All of the uranium and all of the hostilities just magically go away! It’s just so brilliantly simple; I don’t know why anyone didn’t think of just ending the hostilities “for darn sure” before he did.

On what the United States should do to end the Israel-Iran War (June 2025):

If [Trump] wants a good deal, he should declare that he is doing two things at once. One, that he will equip Israel’s Air Force with the B-2 bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs and U.S. trainers that would give Israel the capacity to destroy all of Iran’s underground nuclear facilities unless Iran immediately agrees to allow teams from the International Atomic Energy Agency to disassemble these facilities and to have access into every nuclear site in Iran to recover all fissile material that Tehran has generated. Only if Iran completely complies with these conditions should it be allowed to have a civilian nuclear program under strict IAEA controls. But Iran will comply only under a credible threat of force. At the same time, Trump should declare that his administration recognizes the Palestinians as a people who have a right to national self-determination. But to realize that, they must demonstrate that they can fulfill the responsibilities of statehood by generating a new Palestinian Authority leadership that the United States deems credible, free of corruption and committed both to effectively serving Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and Gaza and to coexisting with Israel.

The B-2 bomber is widely considered the most expensive aircraft ever built (courtesy of Northop Grumman), at the cost of a cool $2 billion per aircraft. Just how would the U.S. “equip” the IAF with these beauties at the stroke of a pen? By loaning it to them? “You Jews better return this $2 billion baby back to us without a scratch, or else!”

I’m no military expert, but I would imagine that it takes time to train an elite crew on how to fly and deploy highly sophisticated bunker busting bombs. So how would “equipping” Israel with the B-2 be more cost effective than sending an already-trained crew from the U.S. Air Force to do the deed overnight (read: the latter is what actually ended up happening at Fordow)?

What any of that has to do with Palestinian self-determination is beyond me, but my comments section is open for those with ideas on that connection.

On Syria after its appointment of an ex-al Qaeda member as its post-civil war leader:

The elimination of that iron fist in Syria can go one of two ways. In the Middle East some countries implode when the iron fist is removed and some countries explode — that is all the different shards spread out in 360 degrees. And the reason the lifting of the iron fist from Syria is so important is Syria is a country that explodes. That is because it contains within its borders the sort of miniature Middle East of Sunni, Shiites, Kurds, Druze, Christians, even a few Jews in the past. And so in times of insecurity, those groups reach out for help and outside countries reach in to tilt Syria. […] They have roots tracing back to Al Qaeda. They have a track record of governing in northern Syria, though, in a very non-Al Qaeda-like way, in a much more pluralistic way. And now that basically the whole country has fallen into their lap, everyone’s waiting to see how they emerge. I suspect how they emerge will be a merger between the Syrian society they’ve inherited and whatever ideology they come to this task with. That is all to be determined. I am 51-49, slightly hopeful that that merger with Syrian society in its full richness, with this group wanting to succeed, will tilt the country in a positive direction.

Yes, the installation of a former Al-Qaeda commander as Syria’s new leader “can go one of two ways.” On one hand, the country can implode. On the other hand, it could explode. The options are just endless. But he’s “slightly hopeful” that Jolani’s “merger with Syrian society” (whatever the hell that means) will succeed. It’s just not clear whether it will be a full-on implosion or a full-on explosion, or what “success” actually means in this scenario.

Hey, maybe if the Syrians are good, Friedman will recommend that Trump give them a B-2 bomber!

Does anyone wish to guess what would happen if Friedman’s foreign policy proposals were actually taken seriously and attempted? What would the world look like run by NYT op/ed columnists?

I don’t want to live in that world.

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