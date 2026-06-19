Shuk Hacarmel, Tel Aviv. Photo by the author.

Exactly a year ago, I found myself in a van weaving through the deserts of Jordan en route to Amaan Airport after many hours of standing in line with other distressed travelers to cross the border from Israel. Our flights out of Tel Aviv had been canceled indefinitely because Israel went to war with Iran, a fact that seems as distant as it does immediate given the current news of a U.S.-negotiated ceasefire. The journey involved standing in line for hours in the heat at the crossing in northern Israel, slipping cash into our passports to bribe Jordanian border officials, and dealing with the logistics of meeting a driver far from where we ended up on the other side because “Jordanian law requires that private transportation stay at least 3 km away from the border crossing.”

My family at home wasn’t happy; they were against my going to Israel from the beginning. “Why don’t you wait until the war is over?” they asked before I booked my tickets. Little did I know that “war” would become plural during my trip.

But Israel really did need the support post-October 7th, it seemed silly to wait to visit a country where a war would never really be “over,” and I had spent the last year and change scheduling and rescheduling the trip. I assured them that since I was traveling for part of it with an organized volunteer group, I was probably good. Before that, I spent a week on my own wandering around Tel Aviv, traveling to Petra (meaning that this excursion to Amaan was an unplanned second trip to Jordan), and visiting local friends.

Plum picking at Moshav Givati, Ashkelon

Up until the point when I found myself scrambling to organize logistics to Amaan, everything went great. I reconnected with friends I hadn’t seen in years. My volunteer group comprised of Americans and Canadians had completed our farming contract, which involved picking plums and tending to cauliflower at a farm near the Gaza Envelope. In terms of the realities of war, I experienced sirens thanks to the Houthis, but those situations were so easily managed—thanks to the Iron Dome—that many Israelis were just ignoring them. Iranian missiles were a different beast entirely, as we found out on the Shabbat that was supposed to be our farewell gathering, but spent in a bomb shelter at 3am.

Obviously, my experience of departing the country was not typical. The reason that I bring it up here is because I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about diaspora Jews’ exposure (or lack thereof) to Israel, and how that exposure shapes their attitudes towards the place.

Let’s zoom in on Birthright, or Taglit (“discovery” in Hebrew), which is by far the most popular way that young diaspora Jews experience Israel for the first time. I did my Birthright trip at the age of 18. For the uninitiated, Birthright offers young Jewish adults (I think the age limit is 32 now, but it was 26 when I did it) all-expenses paid 10-day trips to Israel. Participants are in a specialized group depending on the nature of the trip. They visit all of the hot spots, like the Western Wall and Masada. My group even stayed at a Bedouin tent camp in the Negev for a night (camel rides!).

Historically, the program received most of its funding from Miriam Adelson and her late husband Sheldon, both major Trump donors. After giving over $500 million to the program over the years, Dr. Adelson announced a few years back that she would be cutting her contributions in half because she felt used. Shortly thereafter, the organization announced major financial problems.

I’m not necessarily concerned about who funds the program, nor am I disputing its virtues. Without it, many diaspora Jews would never be able to visit Israel at all. It’s a boon to the Israeli tourism industry because it guarantees a steady stream of visitors for hotels, attractions, and tourist traps selling hookahs. My concern is with the educational value of the program itself.

First, I will admit that I am very biased against any travel experience, Israeli or not, that is overly curated. Cruise ships come to mind. Anything involving large tour buses usually fits into this category. I’m not saying that the large tourist attractions should be totally avoided, but if it’s the only thing you’re doing, well…are you really experiencing the country for what it is?

One special aspect of the Birthright program is that it involves the participation of active duty IDF soldiers. The soldiers share meals, hotel rooms, and bus rides with the group to which they are assigned. The idea is that the participants will come to view the soldiers as “just like them”—but with a gun! Here’s the thing, though: the Birthright participants are visiting their country, not the other way around. I believe that as a visitor, it’s your responsibility to humble yourself around the natives, and at least attempt to embrace what you do not know about living there. Birthright offers young Jewish adults the experience not of seeing Israelis in their natural habitat so much as a prearranged guided tour in which the Israelis are code-switching to their non-native language to communicate with foreigners.

Here’s my main question: if one of Birthright’s central goals is to reinforce Zionism among younger adults, why is anti-Zionism spreading like wildfire among that same demographic? Judging by the discussion among alumni on the ‘Jews of Conscience’ Reddit, the results are bleak:

"I was 28 so I wasn’t super impressionable. I was delayed by Covid and the 2021 Gaza conflict, and was pleased to go when Bennett was running the place rather than have Bibi use my economic input towards his own ends. I was openly half-Jewish/irreligious going in and still am, though I appreciate the connections I made. I realized on the trip that Israel either is run by or caters to a far right reactionary rabbinate. Seeing the difference in space and conditions between the men’s and women’s sections at the western wall was wild. And then some orthodox guys started to wrap me and found out I’m patrilineal and stopped, while still insisting I recite their prayer at the wall. So I ripped their pamphlet up and wrote my own prayer on it, hoping for peace and equality. There were plenty of other progressive Jews who felt similarly and we bonded a bit, but were fearful of speaking too much about it.” “I was a history major in college when I went on Birthright and was motivated to read some history books before going. I was already broadly aware of the occupation (and interrelated issues) so sought books that were as middle of the road or objective as possible. This reading really shaped my views and then going on the trip cemented them in an extreme way. Seeing the border fence and how starkly different just the physical land of Israel and the West Bank are. Sitting through lectures that plainly erased the Nakba and Palestinian perspective. Talking to the soldiers who were put on our bus and hearing them say just vile racist things. I viewed all of this and more with a certain skepticism and that is probably what turned me into an anti-Zionist more than anything.” “Birthright was pretty predictable. Day one we explored some tunnels where Jews allegedly hid from Romans. Masada was a similar narrative. We went to Yad Vashem. Our guide offered an ‘open discussion’ about the Israel-Palestine conflict but would refuse to acknowledge the extent of the death toll of Palestinians in the 1948 war, despite my pressing him. We visited a military cemetery outside of Jerusalem where the IDF soldiers on our trip eulogized their friends. Our guide pointed out the grave of an American who came on birthright, joined the IDF and died fighting Hezbollah. In other words the narrative was very much ‘were victims, always have been, you are Jewish and so you belong on this land too.’”

If these assessments are any indication, I would say that the future of the Jewish diaspora’s support of our ancestoral homeland is bright.

I hate to be negative, but I think that Birthright and other organized trips like it now fit into the “bad religious education” (Hebrew schools being another one) category that shaped the current wedge we are currently witnessing in diaspora Jewish life. It’s not that the organization and others like it aren’t needed. I actually think more people should be visiting Israel, not fewer. The problem is that they’re taking a bunch of poorly educated young adults to a foreign country on an all-expenses paid trip, repeating the same tired tropes about Jewish community that haven’t changed in 50 years, and then expecting them to absorb these lessons as if they haven’t spent the last decade of their lives absorbing Qatari-funded antisemitic propaganda nonstop over social media. Oh and PS: for the Americans under 21, there’s the novelty of traveling to a country where the drinking age is 18.

Birthright has the potential to be a wonderful experience. I hope it endures despite its challenges. But most of all, I hope that more people—Jews, non-Jews, young, old, secular, religious—go to Israel to view the country as it actually is, without an agenda. That should be the purpose of any foreign travel, really.

While you’re here, check out the Birthright Palestine program!

Coming Soon: Birthright Palestine Program! Jill · September 5, 2024 Over the last year, it’s become apparent that many young American students attending elite universities not only openly despise the same western civilization that afforded them their educational opportunities, but will also gladly march for a death cult that seeks that same society’s destruc… Read full story

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