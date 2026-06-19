The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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April's avatar
April
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Love 💕 this ! I remember when my best friend in high school made her birthright trip. She brought me back a Star of David necklace that I wore my whole senior year and to Yale where I started to pick up Jewish men ! Great stuff. I put them back down and they are all happily married to Jewish women and raising Jewish Zionist children so no one should be mad. I want to just visit people when I go to Israel. I can’t wait to see Ari in Jerusalem. And I’m planning a public campaign to get Gadi Taub to have dinner with me. He’s single you know. After all these years I’m still chasing boys ….

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