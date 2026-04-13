They managed to include every possible blood libel in a single sentence! WOW.

I already wrote about Analilia Mejia’s surprise primary win in the NJ-11 Democratic special election here. I place most of the blame of that outcome on the utter incompetence of AIPAC, which they have yet to take ownership of.

Originally, J Street endorsed her competitor Malinowski. After Mejia narrowly beat Malinowski, J Street decided to endorse her. AIPAC is their major competitor, so it’s obvious to me that J Street is endorsing Mejia as a way to revel in their loss.

I don’t think I need to provide a bulleted list of all of the vile statements that Mejia has made about Israel and Jews, as several other writers have already done the honors on that. However, there is one moment during a recent debate with her competitors that was especially telling. After her Republican competitor called Mejia out for her ties to virulent Jew-haters, she basically did the verbal equivalent of throwing her hands up in frustration and capitulating:

We needn’t worry that she’s engaging in overt antisemitism because it’s her intention "to fight for the freedom and justice of every human being” (except if that human being is a Zionist). It’s my view that a Democratic candidate who states openly that she is fine being called an antisemite is unfit for federal office. If we can’t all agree on something that basic, we have a major problem.

J Street, which continues to refer to itself as “pro-Israel” and “pro-peace,” happily endorsed Mejia shortly after she made the statement above about her own antisemitism. Immediately after that endorsement, the DSA goblins came out:

You hear that, J Street? Mejia’s acceptance of your “pro-peace” organization’s endorsement is a “disgusting move,” according to these self-described crusaders for “Palestinian freedom.” And they’re doing that even after J Street came out in support of the genocide blood libel and advocated for cutting off U.S. military aid to Israel. J Street’s influence must be working for someone; I just don’t know who.

As a Jew I’ll just say this, and it’s directed at J Street and J Street’s supporters: partnering with and endorsing antisemites as a way of currying favor for Jews never, ever works. There is simply no example in history that shows it as a winning strategy. Nothing you do will ever be good enough, and nothing you say in support of their “just cause” will protect you from what’s to come. J Street is about to learn this lesson the hard way—and I’m here for it.

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