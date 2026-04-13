The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
10h

I don’t know how the DSA and J-Street can stand themselves.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jill and others
Don't Bother Reading's avatar
Don't Bother Reading
9h

" It’s my view that a Democratic candidate who states openly that she is fine being called an antisemite is unfit for federal office. If we can’t all agree on something that basic, we have a major problem."

We have a problem.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jill and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture