Meet the lovely and completely mentally stable Maureen Galindo (known henceforth as Maureen because I always refer to political candidates I don’t respect by their first names only), who is running for a U.S. congressional seat to represent a Texas district in or around San Antonio. According to her Instagram bio, she self-identifies as a “participatory Democrat, anti-Zionist, and anti-AI prison state.” She really wins at branding:

The above is her pathetic attempt to walk back her statements bolstered by previous posts like the one below. There’s no point in taking these posts line-by-line because they’re just the ramblings of a deranged loon who is clearly off her meds. However, the antisemitism is palpable and undeniable:

Look, if I were Maureen’s PR person, the above video is not at all what I would have recommended to backtrack on the “Zionists belong in ICE detention” comments. I would have advised the following instead:

When I said ICE, I actually meant “Israeli Community in Europe.” They deserve a safe space to protect themselves from rising anti-Jewish hate crimes, and that is precisely what I would advocate for (after voting against any and all military aid to Israel, of course). Since current ICE facilities are manned by Trump’s band of thuggish brown shirts, I mixed up the Holocaust references and got confused. My bad!

Wait just a minute! I thought it’s perfectly acceptable these days to threaten Jews with imprisonment in a concentration camp as long as they’re only threatening Zionists. If the anti-Israel elite had it their way, Zionists could actually be sent to ICE detention for the non-blood libel offense of acting as double-agents with a foreign government that rhymes with Smishmael. Everyone already knows that.

But apparently, Maureen really crossed a line with this one, so much so that her incoherent rants set of a hailstorm of criticism among clearly anti-Israel representatives and organizations:

“The Republican super PAC funding her”? As inconvenient as it might be for the Squad, she’s running as a Democrat. AOC’s social media interns are clearly not very detail-oriented, but we can set that error aside for a moment. I have a serious question for AOC and the others like her who have expressed that they wish to see U.S. military aid to Israel eliminated: what actions, specifically, has Maureen taken that don’t align with their own stated views towards Jews and Israel?

What I find hilarious about this statement from AIPAC Tracker is that organizations like this one will literally encourage Maureen’s behavior, and then misrepresent themselves as promoting “free speech” when their methods backfire thanks to a mentally ill person taking their talking points to their conclusion. Love the use of the term “self-identified Zionists,” BTW—like it’s a social disease, which we all know they think it is. In short, AIPAC Tracker can just fuck right off with the fake apologies because whether they admit to it or not, they directly contributed to this idiot’s brand.

Despite the fact that I find her psychotically stupid, I do respect Maureen for one thing: at least she’s direct about her views. Frankly, I would respect AOC and the Track AIPAC antisemites more if they just came out with it instead of hiding behind AI-generated CYA slop about how much they don’t wish to see Jews in internment camps (but wouldn’t try to stop it if it happened, promise).

Sometimes unfiltered is the best type of drink. At least in this case, Maureen makes no attempt to hide that hers is poison.

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