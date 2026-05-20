The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
1d

I don't mean to sound conspiratorial, but this sad loon provides the perfect opportunity for the professional "anti-Zionists" to earn a little fake virtue by loudly denouncing her anti-Jewish bigotry.

As she doesn't seem to have gotten the memo about "hating only Israel, not Jews", and she brings almost nothing to the table and will be soon forgotten, this is a great chance to "stand up to anti-Semitism", which helps them protect their jihad and get their gullible backers and journalists to give them credit for doing the right thing, which they will wield like a weapon and pull out when needed.

She is fucking up their con! I would break out a diagram linking her to George Soros and CAIR but I aint that crazy...

Thanks, Jill.

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HP's avatar
HP
1d

Please stop referring to these people as insane. "...because they’re just the ramblings of a deranged loon who is clearly off her meds."

This gives her an excuse should she need one. Kind of like Kanye "oops I'm bipolar" West. She is a genocidal antisemite. Her mental health status has nothing to do with that. Calling her deranged and off her meds removes all agency and responsibility. She's an adult with adult views, and is responsible for them, just like the rest of us.

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