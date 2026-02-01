I’ve written a variety of articles during the past few weeks comparing ICE’s actions in cities like Minneapolis to those of the gestapo, and I stand behind them. That being said, I would like to address the main disagreement that has arisen, expressed by readers in ways ranging from rational to hysterical: that it’s wrong to compare the Holocaust to current events occurring in the United States and to use Nazi language to describe the behavior of an American law enforcement agency because doing so minimizes the experiences of the real victims of the Nazis. Their overall argument is that the Holocaust was the most extreme example in modern history of hatred against a group (it was multiple groups, but for purposes of this article I’ll keep the focus on the Jews), and that Hitler’s Final Solution was unique in its sheer scale and execution.

Yes, the Holocaust was indeed everything described above. That’s all factual and I don’t dispute any of it. These naysayers on my comments section don’t seem to get that they’re preaching to the choir. Jews are a unique group for having gone through it—fine, we win. But so what? There is no value in winning that imaginary contest.

Here’s the real existential question—a question I tried to get at in my last article, but I don’t believe most of the readers could get past the ICE comparison to consider: why is it that despite being the most documented genocide in world history, the Holocaust’s significance is not being adequately appreciated? Why do bad actors like Jewish Voice for Pogroms (JVP) feel entitled to appropriate Holocaust imagery for their own vile agenda? Why are institutions completely incompetent at teaching it? With thousands of books, films, and assorted media made about World War II, it should be easy to teach well.

The answer is partially because of bad history education, but it’s also a strange phenomenon having to do with the ubiquity of Holocaust imagery: the more one sees an image of an atrocity, the more desensitized to it one becomes. The more one hears about it, the more inclined one feels to dismiss the gravity of it as a means of self-protection from the truth.

I’ll use a specific example from film: I’m sure many of you are familiar with the 90s movie “Life is Beautiful,” for which its lead actor Roberto Benigni won an Oscar. He’s a good actor and I don’t mean to knock him; I am critical of the story arc. In short: a father, wife, and son get deported from their native Italy by the Nazis. After arriving to a concentration camp, the Benigni character manages to convince his son that living in the barracks and performing forced labor is actually a game to be played. He even manages to keep up that facade for his son as he marches to his own death. At liberation, the son reunites with his mother (after being carried to freedom by a smiling American soldier) and lives happily ever after.

It’s a psychologically satisfying ending, right? That’s the problem. The result is the viewers walking away from a sanitized image of the Holocaust, believing that a young child could have survived for two years in a concentration camp without figuring out that he and others were in actual danger. Stories and films like that actually have the effect of minimizing what really occurred, and there are numerous others like it.

There are other global atrocities that deserve our attention, several of which are occurring as I type these words. Most do not have the backing of major Hollywood studios to share their reality to a broader audience. In fact, it was one of the main grievances that people like me had during the Israel-Hamas War: that Israel and Gaza were being overreported on constantly all day every day, thus fomenting an unhealthy global obsession with Jews.

There is no law that says that the Third Reich cannot be compared to other authoritarian movements, no matter where they are operating. That’s not to say that any of the others are exactly the same, but pointing out the significant similarities isn’t wrong or sinful. You can be as histrionic as you want about the uniqueness of your own genocide, however if you are unable to make connections to the plight of others as a result of that understanding, you are effectively leaving a vacuum for others to do it for you—and I assure you, you will not like the results of those (like JVP) who step in to do it.

For the last two years, I’ve expressed my own ideas about this weird moment in Jewish-American history mostly in adherence to Rabbi Hillel’s creed, “if I am not for myself who will be for me?” My intention was to resist those who tried to divide us, and to examine those divisions. We were often anguished by outsiders’ indifference to our pain, often retreating only within our own communities for acceptance of it.

But there’s a second question that Rabbi Hillel poses immediately after: “If I am only for myself, what am I?” It’s the ability to recognize one’s struggle while also acknowledging that of others, even when the others don’t necessarily reciprocate in the way that we wished they would (which is a separate conversation worth having).

Our pain and the pain of our ancestors can be a source of power when channeled appropriately. Defining yourself by your trauma is a choice. If you are unable or unwilling to make valid connections in history with other events that came after, all while the seminal event that you feel differentiates you gets taught poorly to your own kids, then perhaps you are the one who needs reeducation. Perhaps you are the one who didn’t learn from history.

Thanks for reading! If you’ve made it this far, please consider supporting “The Liberal Jew” with a paid subscription or a one-time donation.

Make a one-time donation