The Jewish Theological Seminary: the flagship seminary for conservative Judaism, located in Morningside Heights, NYC

I recently read an outstanding article by Z.E. Silver titled “Why the Conservative (Jewish) Community is Dying and How to Save it.” He makes several interesting points, and as I began to type up a comment on it, I realized that my thoughts on the issue might be better-expressed via a long-form article. So, here it is.

I grew up in the conservative movement. It began in the United States, and my great-grandfather was one of the founding members of the synagogue that my family still attends. I attended Hebrew school and had my Bat Mitzvah there. From a young age, I internalized the knowledge that “conservative” in the context of Jewish practice meant something very different from the “conservative” of FOX News. The main reason that my grandparents and great-grandparents embraced the conservative moment was to distance themselves from the rigidity of the Orthodox communities in which they had grown up. In short: get rid of the parts that don’t make sense in modern times, but keep the traditions going for the generations to come. I think that when the movement started, it had to do with its founders wanting to get rid of the mechitza so they could sit next to their wives during services, and the rest of it evolved from there.

But the heyday of conservative Judaism was a different time. My great-grandfather went to services daily and was an active member of the congregation’s Men’s Club. My great-grandmother and grandmother hosted family Shabbat dinners at their homes every Friday night. When my grandparents retired and moved out-of-state, they still remained loyal members at the same synagogue that they lived 1200 miles away from for 20 years. My Boomer parents may not have been as religious as my (great-) grandparents were, but they had two kids to put through the Hebrew-school-to-Bat-Mitzvah pipeline. In short, my ancestors had far more good reasons to stay active and engaged in conservative synagogue life (and pay the expensive dues for it).

I believe the following must be stated in no uncertain terms: