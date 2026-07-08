The following is based on my own experiences working for years within the system of U.S. higher education at various institutions and as a private college counselor. My mission is to ensure that all students regardless of their circumstances get the quality education that they need and deserve. My own observations indicate that U.S. higher education institutions are largely not delivering on their responsibilities, and it’s up to the consumers (students and their families) to demand better.

I also have added a specific service to my private college counseling practice that addresses campus safety for Jewish students who are exploring their college options. If you are interested in more information, please get in touch with me directly.

There is a profound disconnect between what the general American public believes universities do, and what they actually accomplish. Due to a combination of media hype, manufactured workforce requirements, and easily-obtained federal funding, generations of Americans have been sold a bill of goods about the necessity of college degrees. For a long time up to now, a Bachelor’s degree (and frequently a Master’s) became a prerequisite for workforce entry. If this were not the case, many would have abandoned this system long ago and called it out for what it actually is.

We millennials know the hype well from the consumer side. We grew up during the height of the “college for all” movement. For those of us who grew up in nice middle class communities, college wasn’t just an opportunity; it was a fantasy. Cue the scene of receiving the coveted admissions letter in the fat envelope in the mail. Then fast forward a few months to you on a bucolic campus studying something really important, complete with dorm rooms and frat parties. After 4 years, poof! You’re on your way to a great life. The marketing ploy then trickled down to lower-income communities who found themselves courted by scam institutions thrilled at the prospect of accepting students with large amounts of need-based financial aid taxpayer dollars attached to them.

I lived the fantasy. I worked my ass off in high school and got admitted to a fantastic and criminally overpriced elite liberal arts college that has since become one of the major players in the anti-Zionist hate movement and whose #1 benefactor is Qatar. The education that I received there was good, but was it worth the $200,000 that it cost at the time? I’ll also point out that today the total cost is $400,000, meaning that the institution doubled its tuition in less than 15 years. Has the educational experience doubly improved since I was there? Everyone knows the answer to that question.

What if I told you that the employees providing all of the direct services to students are among the most poorly paid on campus?

What if I told you that some—in many cases, most—of the instructors teaching required courses that students need to graduate are part-time, no-benefits employees getting paid poverty wages?

What if I told you that at many colleges, students are indebting themselves to take remedial (high school-level) math and reading courses for which they do not receive credit towards their degree?

Even if you don’t care about any of the issues above, surely you care about tuition costs. It’s well-known that costs of attendance have skyrocketed past the rate of inflation. One might think that the main reason is because, in addition to the high expenses of running a school, the faculty labor costs have increased. Hold that thought:

“Full-time non-instructional staff” is a fancy way of saying “administrator.” The most handsomely compensated workers at all U.S. universities are executives within that umbrella, many with titles like the following:

Vice President of Community Engagement and Social Justice

Associate Provost of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Vice President of Inclusive Campus Community and Belonging

Assistant Dean of Culture Transformation

Executive Director for Institutional Planning and Policy

Director of Strategic Communications and Announcements

This is not even close to a comprehensive list. Do these titles make any sense to you? To put this a different way: are you willing to part with a large portion of your life earnings so that those in these positions can make six-figure salaries? Allow me to reiterate that the individuals who occupy these titles spend barely any of their time, if any at all, working directly with students. They are not there to provide educational services, but rather to bolster the professional profiles of the president and provost.

Here is a specific example of what I’m referring to at one top school:

The number of faculty, aka the people who actually teach the students, has remained more or less constant since the 90s. Yet the number of non-instructional staff members has increased to the point where the staff-student ratio is approaching 1:1. Stanford is not unique; it’s simply a single case study.

This phenomenon does not stop at elite (or some might say “wealthy”) institutions. Roughly 40% of all students enrolled in college in the U.S. attend local community colleges. That is a far higher market share than the Ivies and other top schools. These institutions don’t receive as much media attention for a variety of reasons, but they are vital components to our overall system of higher education.

I myself never fully appreciated the power of community colleges until I worked for one. They can be great institutions in their own way, but they tend to serve the neediest students who are the least likely to graduate. Very few higher-income people would be caught dead sending their own children to one.

Here is a breakdown of the overall graduation rates for community college students from two of the nation’s largest public systems, SUNY and CUNY:

Read the title again: the 6-year graduation rate for students enrolled in perfectly affordable 2-year degree programs. The vast majority dropped out. If the “graduated with a Bachelor’s degree” statistic were high, that would indicate that the students successfully transferred to a better school in pursuit of a higher degree without necessarily graduating from the community college. But…

None of these statistics are new. This fraud on the public trust in education has been going on for decades and thus cannot be blamed on smartphones, AI, or the proclivities of Gen Z. Name one other business that would be able to survive with such atrocious outcomes year after year, decade after decade, unless the system itself was deliberately engineered to promote failure.

At the public community college where I worked, over 80% of the students were eligible for the maximum need-based federal grant funding that covered their entire tuition, loan-free. Their troubles therefore could not be blamed on high tuition costs. Yet, the school’s attrition rate was atrocious. I believe that the fundamental issue was not poverty, but rather unrealistic expectations of the purpose of higher education that the institutions themselves were reinforcing.

Over and over, I would hear students say things like, “I want the easiest major that makes me a lot of money” or “I’m here because I want to go to medical school.” It’s not acceptable for a 19 year-old who tested into remedial math and English after barely graduating from high school to expect a local community college to prepare her for medical school, and the fact that she arrived to my office expecting that just betrays the failures the adults who advised her before she ever got to me.

“But Jill, community colleges serve the neediest students—how can you expect that they will have the same high graduation rates as the top schools?” I don’t. But I also don’t expect them to lie directly to the faces of students and their families. I don’t expect them to give the students advice that they would not give to their own kids. “Oh yes, you will earn tons of money after you graduate with your Associate’s in Liberal Arts, and will be off to medical school in a few years if you really put your mind to it. If you dream it, it will come!” The term for this practice is the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Elite universities with high graduation rates exploit students’ anxieties through their branding and purported selectivity. Mid- and lower-level institutions with high dropout rates exploit students’ ignorance of the overall system. In the end, their goals are the same: to sustain themselves through funding in the form of tuition/taxpayer/international dollars, funding that is very often tied directly to the names of each enrolled student. That is what keeps this elaborate jobs program going. Educational outcomes are secondary because up until now, their continued existence hasn’t depended on that.

Please don’t misunderstand me: most of the faculty, staff, and executives at these institutions are good, well-intentioned people. They did not create the system; they are merely trying to make a living within it. But few of them would be able to define a meaningful educational outcome if you defied them to try. And no, “changing lives” and “promoting educational opportunity” are platitudes, not real outcomes. The reason for the platitudes is because the measurable outputs aren’t great, if they’re being honest about them.

I am a believer that education, when properly administered, has the power to change lives, to point the future in the right direction, and to do profound good for the community. The most important project of your life is the education of your children and of the generations younger than you. Do not allow the highly compensated leaders of colleges and universities to fool you into believing that they know how it’s done. They haven’t, for decades—if they ever did at all.

Colleges and universities must earn your presence on their campuses, not the other way around. It doesn’t matter how much money or prestige (which is subjective) an institution has. Their existence depends on their ability to enroll students. Without students, there is no school. The only institutions that deserve your family’s time and attention are the ones that prove their value to you.

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