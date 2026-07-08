The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Lauren Shaer's avatar
Lauren Shaer
1d

It’s why I didn’t and won’t send mine here. Schools here are businesses. I don’t think the quality is anything special- even “elite” (read: high brand equity) schools and what they charge is criminal.

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April's avatar
April
1d

Fabulous entry Jill !!! I taught “platitude” as a vocab word today. My current students are capable of going to college and medical school. The ones from the school year - no way. I went into major debt trying to get an unfunded PhD. What a scam. I should have known better

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