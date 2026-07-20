

Witnessing this year’s College Democrats of America conference makes me more determined than ever to be a reliable resource to students and their families exploring their college options. That’s why I added a new service to my private college counseling practice that specifically focuses on Jewish student safety and avoiding campus unrest. If you are interested in more information, please get in touch with me directly.

The future of the Democratic Party cosplaying Mao.

I’ll start with this: mine was among the first generations during which beating one’s kids became illegal. That development was a form of social progress, and we are never going back to the days when taking a belt to your kid repeatedly is considered acceptable. But some might argue that the old system had its merits, and the most recent College Democrats of America (CDA) convention is a supreme example of how modern parenting in this country went horribly wrong.

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Here are a few features of this conference worth noting:

Hasan Piker got featured as a “surprise guest” and wore a Mao uniform to his talk.

Actual Democrats who historically canvassed and fundraised for Democratic candidates were denied entry to the event at Hasan Piker’s command.

The executive VP of the CDA wore a kaffiyeh the entire time like a fucking tallit:

I’ll get the most controversial figure out of the way: Hasan Piker is a terrible speaker. It’s not just that he’s an antisemitic asshole (although that’s part of it); the points he makes are genuinely nonsensical.

But the conference wasn’t just about Piker. There were other members of the party with speaking slots, including Boomers like Senator Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Jamie Raskin. One might think that in a different universe, two seasoned Democratic politicians who benefitted greatly from better economic times would have something to say about the conduct on display at this conference. Which takes me to my overall point here:

The world that the College Democrats of America inhabits was not set up by them. It was set up by the generations above them.

What you are witnessing here is not entirely the fault of the CDA.

Why isn’t Jamie Raskin explicitly stating that someone who has said that Jews deserved October 7th should not be welcome at such a gathering? What political capital would that possibly cost him?

Why isn’t Chris Van Hollen criticizing the most talked-about member of this conference showing up in a Mao uniform? Surely he knows that Maoism is un-American and not becoming of the Democratic Party.

Both of these men are aware of the wrongness in the actions on display by these college kids. They’re just too afraid to speak up about it.

What we are seeing unfold before us, with the CDA as one example, is the current parent-child dynamic that characterizes modern parenting in the United States: parents are afraid of their kids.

Today’s parents are afraid that if they discipline their kids for bad behavior, their kids won’t like them. Parents of adult kids are afraid that if their children decide they don’t like them, they will go “no-contact” and never speak to them again. Unfortunately, this has become a rather common phenomenon that has resulted in some adult children using the threat of going no-contact as a weapon.

Boomers like Jamie Raskin and Chris Van Hollen all know that the DSA is hijacking our party with extremism and stupidity. They just lack the backbone to call them out on it, preferring instead to appease. I will concede that placating a child having a tantrum is far easier than doing the hard work of enforcing actual discipline. Today, young adults up until their 40s continue to be infantilized and treated as incompetent, all while the 65 - 80 set refuses to let go of power. This is the dynamic that we are witnessing in today’s Democratic Party. It is no accident that this phenomenon is occurring during a time when Congress has more members over the age of 70 than ever before. The actions of the CDA/DSA youth are simply a natural result.

I’m not advocating for bringing back beating one’s kids. But having a 34 year-old show up to a Democrat conference in a Mao suit with zero shame or self-awareness to a cheering crowd of college students indicates a catastrophic failure of basic history education. It might be wise for those responsible for educating the younger generations to remember the axiom: “it is far safer to be feared than loved.”