The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2d

Van Hollen & Raskin championing the worst of the progressive movement - anti-Western, anti-capitalism and, of course, antisemitic. How unsurprising.

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myrna solganick's avatar
myrna solganick
2d

The asshole who showed up in a Mao uniform should go live in China or N. Korea.

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