The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
1dEdited

Politics is a true zero sum game. A can’t win unless B loses. Accordingly, the question isn’t “How bad can this guy get?”. It’s how bad in comparison to what other option. That’s why Trump, in part, is the president. If one side is going to essentially throw the election by nominating someone who is clearly unacceptable, the other side’s candidate wins no matter what. And from what I can see of the democrats so far, they haven’t even started to institute a course correction yet. We’re a little over 2 years away from the next election and the party still doesn’t have a leader or a platform.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jill and others
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
21h

J Street and its leaders and backers are made for a time of peace and tolerance, where the threats and problems are mostly minor and manageable and where nothing more is ever needed than speeches, seminars and various forms of outreach; but we are no longer in a time of peace and tolerance, the threats and problems are serious and urgent and thus they have nothing to offer, no way to deal with this moment that they are in no way equipped for. Instead they just flounder and try to convince both sides of how reasonable and relevant they are, which means they end up clinging to old paradigms and dead solutions and parroting some very ugly lies as the price of entry in a world that's turning rapidly more anti-Jewish by the day.

There have always been leaders who excel in wartime but aren't built for peacetime and vice versa. J Street brings a strongly worded letter to a gunfight. They are useless cowards.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture