To my U.S.-based readers: can you define what being a loyal American is? I’ll give you a second to think about it under one rule: you cannot use the term “not” in any part of your explanation. You must define Americanness for what it is, not for what it isn’t.

I’ll give you another moment.

Let me guess: you have no idea.

My Israeli friends and I like to argue about which one of our leaders (Trump or Netanyahu) is worse. “At least Bibi has a high IQ, unlike the Orange Man.” “Bibi may be corrupt, but Trump was elected by a clear majority, so what does that say?” This debate really isn’t the most sophisticated use of our time; we just do it to annoy each other.

What pains me most about Trump is how many people—American or not—willingly defend his incoherence. I mean, just look at this:

Unhinged stream-of-consciousness posts like this one really make me wonder what we did to deserve a leader with the reading and writing comprehension of a first-grader. “He’s playing chess!” Do you honestly think this primate is capable of understanding the strategies involved in a game as complicated as chess? More like he’s eating the pieces off the board (mmm…Big Mac-flavored) and then declaring that he won.

Love him or loathe him, the existence of Trump as POTUS is on us Americans—we put him there. And no, you don’t get an out with the “don’t blame me, I voted for Kamala” line. Likewise, Bibi is on the Israelis—they put him there (and, God willing, will rid themselves of him by the end of the year). Each leader is a reflection of his country, like it or not.

Even with Trump and all of the other terrible leaders before him, none of us ever questioned our own Americanness based on the person occupying the White House. Ideally, any democratic society displeased with its leader has the levers in place to rid itself of him at a certain point. Being an American is more than just evaluating the POTUS, and being Jewish means more than complaining about the bad leader who runs Israel.

To answer my original question, I define being a good Jew and a good American as doing everything in your power to protect and defend your own. For Americans, that means adhering to the laws and principles as outlined by the Constitution, and ensuring that all other Americans enjoy equal access to those freedoms. For Jews, it means being pro-Israel. Anti-Zionism is poison because the "support” hinges on hate towards a state that houses half of the world’s Jews.

Today’s mainstream American Jewish organizations are operating within an environment that cannot define what it means to be either American or Jewish, so they’re left to their own devices to decide what that means. To provide a totally random example: J Street’s most recent article “Is J Street Pro-Israel?” attempts to grapple with these concepts, but without any of the required self-awareness.

Before I dive in, I submit that any Jewish organizational leader who feels the need to title their work with a question of whether or not they are pro-Israel is starting from a position of weakness. There should be no question of that among your audience. Does anyone, even my many detractors, question for one moment whether or not The Liberal Jew is pro-Israel? Yeah, didn’t think so.

Growing isolation and eroding support – including in Jewish communities around the world – are themselves strategic threats. A recent report from Israel’s leading security think tank, the Institute for National Security Studies, examined the widening gap between Israel and American Jewry and urged Israeli leaders to engage broadly across the pro-Israel community – specifically including J Street.

If there is a widening gap between Israeli and American Jewry, I might argue that it’s J Street’s responsibility to assist in bridging that. If J Street decides to take positions aligned with the ‘genocide’ blood libel, why should they expect that Israeli leaders would wish to partner with them after that? I can’t expect someone to partner with me after I spit in his face, right?

But the fact that our position is attacked from both extremes only suggests how badly our strong defense of the middle ground is needed. Our polling – and our experience – tell us that the largest number of Jewish Americans place themselves in that middle, and that is who we represent.

I have shown ample evidence of J Street’s sins in its “polling,” not the least of which is that they fail to represent the majority of American Jews in their most recently stated views that cater to the anti-Zionist aspects of the Democratic Party. That issue aside, J Street is not being attacked only from “the extremes.” I am hardly of an extreme, and I’ve spent the better part of the last year ripping apart all of their (frankly weak) arguments. I am hardly the only left-leaning Jewish person doing it.

This is how it ends:

That is precisely why many of us continue to speak out. Not because we are against Israel. Because we fear for what Israel is becoming. If we were not pro-Israel – if we did not care – believe me, it would be far easier to walk away.

This concluding line makes me sad—not because he’s being insincere, but because of its relevance to modern life. Our culture rewards this type of behavior—of rejecting quickly, of going “no contact” when flaws emerge, of walking away getting justified as “preserving one’s peace.” The author actually believes in the righteousness of not walking away from his own people, many of whom could really use the solidarity that a (supposedly) pro-Israel DC think tank brings.

Here’s an idea: what if walking away weren’t really an option? What if we have no choice but to care about Israel, however flawed of a state it might be, simply because half of the world’s Jews reside there? To draw a different analogy: if half of American voters selected Trump, is it wise to walk away—to dismiss them—just because I think they made the wrong choice? Many a disgruntled Democrat would say yes, and they would be wrong.

What if your walking away doesn’t have the intended effect on the issue you’re claiming to advocate for because actually, you are the one in the wrong, and were wrong for far longer than you care to admit? What if I was wrong about the viability of the “two-state solution”? What if I was wrong in my certainty that my country wasn’t going to put a madman back in the highest office for a second time (after provoking an insurrection at the Capitol in the interim)? What if, despite my “elite” education, I wrongly predicted basically everything that has gone down in my country for the last decade and a half? They are painful mistakes to admit, but admit them I must in the interest of intellectual honesty.

Organizations like J Street like to harp on the concept of “morality,” yet they are the ones doing the moralizing. Rarely do complex geopolitical issues boil down to questions of morality, because there are too many moving parts, actors, and nuances to reduce them to simple categories. As individuals, we all are guilty of compromising our morals regularly, usually without realizing it. Did you check where the clothes you’re wearing today are sourced from and how they were made? Didn’t think so. None of us posses monopoly on morality or virtue.

“Walking away,” in threat or in practice, should never be the natural inclination. If you care deeply enough, it’s never an option at all.

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