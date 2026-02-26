I received an interesting comment from one of my readers Clay Friedman on my recent article equating Bari Weiss with Peter Beinart:

“One thing I'd like clarity on, if you have the time. When you said "It's hard to be antisemitic if you're Jewish" does that mean you don't believe that Jews can be antisemitic? I read the linked article in which you argued that even Jews like Amy Goodman can't have their "Jew card" revoked, which I agree with, but that's different from recognizing the existence of Jewish antisemites right?”

It was a thoughtful question in a comments section otherwise polluted by the easily triggered, so I thought I would answer in long-form.