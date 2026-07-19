The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
4h

“There is no progressive justification” doesn’t mean “no progressives justify it.” Many do.

What JStreet should be doing is fighting against those efforts. I suspect that all they’re actually doing is saying, “Don’t blame us for it.”

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April's avatar
April
2h

Yes girl !!! I remember those days so well and we must never forget. My first thought was just to reach all my Jewish friends on the phone as fast as I could. That took days. Then my non Jewish friends were reacting very differently. Shock turned into rage. Then my progressive Jewish friends started to talk about how they were anti Zionist’s. Ugh. Then my liberal Jewish friends started to throw themselves under the bus. Not all of them though. West Philly was and is a horrible hotbed of antisemitism. And now I’m the Chairman of my Republican ward. I had no idea the events of that day would change my life completely.

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