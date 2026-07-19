The super progressive Iron Dome at work.

Are you aware that there is “no progressive case” for October 7th? Nearly three years after it happened, Jeremy Ben-Ami of J Street makes that fact known:

Given the title and the overall tone of the article, one might think this would be one of the rare pieces from J Street that I actually agree with. Sure, I suppose I agree with most of what’s being said here (with the glaring exception of one excerpt that I’ll get to later). But the “parts I agree with” boil down to the following, which the article just states in a more long-winded way: “October 7th was bad and nothing justifies it.”

But whether or not there is a “progressive case for October 7th” is not a pressing question—because the answer is “no,” and always has been “no.” Since the progressives are often the ones saying that we need to “examine the historical context before judging,” that’s precisely what I am going to do now. I will look at the broader historical context of October 7th since it happened.

First, allow me to re-state a simple fact: it’s been nearly three years. A depraved slice of the western left started justifying it as soon as October 8th, 2023. And rather than devote their resources into combating that hate and providing crucial resources for their fellow Jews to combat it, left-leaning Jewish organizations decided to take an entirely different path. Instead of just saying some variation of “no, that’s not accurate” and sticking to it through the storm, they twisted themselves into rhetorical pretzels trying to justify vile behavior, again and again. That is the fundamental problem that fueled much of my own anger and largely why I decided to launch this very publication.

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Articles like Jeremy’s take me back to my bewilderment in those terrible weeks in the latter part of 2023. I’ll admit something outright: none of it really sunk in for me until several days after. When news of October 7th broke, my immediate thought without knowing the true scale of what happened was the following: “okay, so Israel is at war again. It will be over in a few months.” It took more time for most of us in the diaspora without relations in Israel to grasp the true gravity of what occurred that day. I think that’s important context.

I can only speak for myself as an American Jew, however I’m sure that others share my experience. The true weight of October 7th didn’t come from having to sift through dead bodies, deal with catastrophic injury, send our own soldiers into a war zone, or evaluate fire damage to entire communities as our Israeli brothers and sisters had to do. It came from logging into social media and seeing people posting pictures of Hamas paragliders as soon as 24 hours after it happened. It came from seeing an institution I once loved descend into pro-Hamas chaos. It came from having colleagues send out mass emails from their professional accounts about how “land-back efforts should be expected from an occupied and marginalized group,” and being expected to agree that language “wasn’t antisemitic, just anti-Zionist.” It came from lacking the resources to stand up for ourselves as a collective in the face of vile antisemitism that the war unleashed all over the world.

For awhile after, I tried to justify this behavior in my head as a way of dealing. Now, I don’t. I guess this must be known as the “acceptance” stage of grief.

I am not comparing the two experiences of Israeli and diaspora post-October 7th, nor am I saying that one was worse than the other. They’re just different. I will say that in the months that followed, I found myself envying Israelis for not being in my situation. They didn’t have to hide their grief amongst their friends and colleagues. They could talk about the war openly without being judged. They came together and showed up for one another (even if the Israeli government itself didn’t) when the majority of the global left turned their backs on us. The solidarity was the part I envied, not the fact that they were experiencing a war.

Here is where Jeremy’s entire argument falls apart:

“Human history is largely the story of peoples convinced their suffering entitled them to inflict suffering on others. After the catastrophes of the twentieth century, the international community attempted to build something different: an international order grounded in law, diplomacy and human rights.”

This is absolutely, categorically false and completely disingenuous. Human history is largely about the struggle of the human spirit and the roots of human motivation. From those struggles and motivations have often come war and atrocities, that is true. But very rarely does an entire group of people make the decision to inflict suffering on others because of suffering that they themselves experienced. I’m sure as a son of survivors, Jeremy recognizes that our ancestors never felt compelled to commit mass atrocities on the Germans. Then again, he may be referring to his own father’s conduct towards the colonial British of occupied Palestine during his time in the Irgun.

I know that some have grown tired of my bashing of J Street all of the time. But let me say something that may ring more positive than usual: I do it because J Street, unlike the JVP hate group, is actually an important organization. When they launched in the early 2000s, they provided an important counter to the AIPAC machine. I respected that mission. Yet, nearly three years after the worst atrocity on their own since World War II, they’ve still lost the plot.

POSTSCRIPT: as I was drafting this article, one of my readers Paige Wolf made me aware of the news that College Democrats’ conference, co-sponsored by J Street U, features Hasan Piker. This information may conflict with their stated position that there is no progressive justification for October 7th.