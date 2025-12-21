The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

I never liked him before but right now he is showing integrity, something no one in his position on the left had the guts to do. Not when they made life harder for the most vulnerable while pretending they cared about them and not when they turned on the Jews. And there is no sign the left is going to be the normal ones anytime soon. Left and right is outdated and useless at this point. Clinging to it only hurts ourselves.

Bannon was always a sleeze. Nothing new about that.

Qatarlson is a raging nazi. Nothing new about that.

Kelly really is a disappointment, but then again we had the nerve to point out her antisemitism so now she is going for her 30 pieces of silver from Qatar. Always thought she was smarter. Guess I was wrong.

I think you miss the point of Ben's speech, even though I think he should have called out JD by name for protecting Tucker. He was basically telling them how they are going to destroy themselves. He is right. Whether they choose to listen is up to them.

If they don't listen let them implode the way the democrats are going. They deserve each other. Problem is the rest of us are caught in the middle.

Truth is, Ben got alot of applause for what he said.

That Fuentes wannabe who harped on the USS Liberty, well Ben took him down. So it was good. He did it in front of a huge auditorium of young people.

Truth of the matter is that Jews need to go and speak to the youth of this country, on the right and the left. Yair Rosenberg in The Atlantic just wrote a piece about the growth of antisemitism in this country and how the US is becoming more antisemitic not less. Statistically it is because of the young on both the left and the right. Should those at TPUSA simply be ignored and hope they don't gain power and just go away? No. Someone needs to challenge what is happening on the right by someone who they might listen to. Ben can do that.

I don't care if you like him or not. But what Ben cares about is the survival of the Jewish People and honestly that is all I care about right now, too. Those who hate us wont care if you are left or right when they throw you in that cattle car.

