After watching Erika Kirk take the reins of her late husband’s vapid TPUSA organization, I predict that the political right in this country is on a downward spiral—and I’m here for it. Sure, I had a few minutes of sympathy for Erika when her husband was killed. After watching these performances at the annual TPUSA conference known as “AmericaFest,” however, that sympathy has completely evaporated. TPUSA is vile, it’s always been vile, and it hasn’t improved one iota since this beauty pageant queen took it over.

Exhibit A: Ben Shapiro. Several of my fellow Zionists have chided me for calling him out in the past. “But Jill, you and Ben are actually more similar than you’re admitting to!“ Let’s unpack that. Here is the full list of shared traits between Ben and me:

American

Jewish

Pro-Israel

Bad at sports

That is where our similarities end.

Let’s examine Ben’s AmericaFest speech. He opens with kissing the Kirk Family’s asses, calling Charlie “a heroic figure, a true American patriot, and one of the most powerful coalition builders in American history.” Barf.

“Today I want to talk about how to discern between people who want to speak truth from frauds and grifters.” Oh boy.

He then goes on about the importance of speaking (his own version of) truth, obviously believing himself to be one of the stewards of it within his own party. Here’s one example of that, according to him:

“We should not say things like ‘they’ shot Charlie, without specifying who we mean by ‘they.’ The person who allegedly shot Charlie Kirk and to whom all the evidence points at—all of it—is a gay, trans-loving furry.”

Tremendous. We all learned oh-so much a lot about violent nature of the LGBTQs from this statement of superficial moral clarity. Any plans to ensure that the furries among us can’t obtain firearms in the future? Just a thought.

He then babbles on interminably about the “quest for truth,” a cause that he no doubt believes he’s actively engaged in. Here is the irony in all of this: most of the targets for this “they are liars and I’m not” speech were once his trusted allies (or in the case of Candace Owens, one of his employees). All of them united at one time in bowing down to King Orange Man and endorsed his campaign strategy completely based on conspiracy theories. The current fracture within their movement is self-inflicted. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Ben then closed with a Q&A from the audience, which I might have actually lost IQ points listening to. One guy who looked like he walked out of an Aryan Brotherhood ad asked seriously how the USS Liberty incident of 1967 could possibly have been an IDF error and not a conspiracy, because “the American flag was flying on the ship and you do not mistake an American ship for a foreign one when our flag is flying on it.” Awesome logic there. Aren’t these the same idiots who keep repeating “false flag” after every terror attack nowadays?

Because I have no wish to do a deep dive into the statements from the other misfits who spoke at this gathering of right-wing lunatics, I’ll just include some bulleted highlights:

Boomer Goblin Bannon dedicating his entire speech to bashing Ben Shapiro.

Mean Girl Megyn Kelly saying she and Ben “aren’t friends anymore” (read: that this is the ultimate insult from any mean girl).

Tucker Qatarlson being himself.

The AmericaFest conference just proves one thing: high school never really ends. Most grown adults end up playing the same roles as they did on the schoolyard. Erika as Ms. Popularity. Megyn as the Mean Girl. Tucker as the Dumb Trust Fund Kid. In Ben’s case, the physically underdeveloped nerd who was always picked last for kickball.

My end of the aisle may have spent the last several years acting politically stupid, but these performances at TPUSA make it clear that the American right is on its way to a full-on implosion—and I have my popcorn out for it. Soon the pendulum will swing in the direction of the left becoming the normal ones again. Stay tuned.