I used to believe that the opposite was true, that being a liberal Jew was the far easier path. My secular Jewish identity conferred freedom, independence, and choices. It meant that I could practice as much or as little as I wanted, with my dietary restrictions, appearance, and travel plans unhampered by my level of observance. All of that is still true, technically speaking, because I haven’t changed my ways or my personal religious practices (and have zero intention of doing so). However, I have experienced a shift in my thinking on the difficulties. Bottom line: I genuinely think that today it’s harder to be Jewish from my end of the aisle than it is on the other side. Allow me to explain why.

A word about my use of terms in this article: I use “liberal” as a blanket term to describe secular/Democrat/progressive, while “conservative” refers to Orthodox/Republican/MAGA. This language comes with some generalizations, and I get that. I’m referring mostly to my experiences with the Jewish community in the United States, but I believe that what I’m about to describe also applies more broadly.