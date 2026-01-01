Mamdani and Trump. AOC and MTG. Rachel Maddow and Megyn Kelly. Bibi and Sinwar (the latter now otherwise occupied with his 72 virgins). Piers Morgan and the Pigeon Lady of Home Alone 2. All of these pairs share more in common than they’ll ever admit, their differences mostly underscored by manufactured outrage from their respective fan bases.

Which takes me to two public figures in media who deserve this same infamous “they’re actually the same” distinction. I’ve written about both Bari and Peter (several times) before. Both share the characteristics of being annoying, overpaid, and famous for their own unique brands of elitist bullshit production on largely the same topics.

Let’s just start with some very basic qualities that both Peter and Bari share, and then we will expand from there:

Jewish American

Ivy League graduate

Successful career in journalism/media

Reside in the same criminally overpriced Manhattan neighborhood

Up to now I didn’t fully grasp their less obvious similarities, but I now have Peter to thank for enabling me to come to that realization. Here’s the latest from him that inspired this article from me, in which he futilely attempts to be the voice of reason whilst speaking about the current scandal at involving Bari’s censorship of the Salvadoran gulag story at her new workplace. The axed CECOT story (full video available here) is just one of the many pieces of workplace gossip released to the public until Bari ultimately gets pushed out of her plumb position at CBS News (just a matter of when, not if). But Peter doesn’t add any new insights to that—as usual, he just comes off as a whiny doofus engaging in psychological projection:

Both believe they are victims of cancel culture.

You know what I find fascinating about this blatant example of censorship, which the sycophants of Team Bari keep defending despite the fact that it goes against all of the principles she claims to champion as a supposed free press enthusiast? That a 23 year-old citizen journalist had already managed to make a news story on CECOT viral to a U.S. audience a full year before this CBS blow-up. He then went on most recently to expose Minnesota’s massive fraud on his YouTube channel. He’s just a kid with an iPhone, yet his reporting on these issues has made more of an impact than that of anyone working for any name-brand newsroom.

Peter is interested in matters of “free speech” as it relates to the only subject that pleases his groveling followers: the mythical ‘Palestine’ of Peter and his friends’ imagination. “Palestine exception to free speech”? From my observation, it’s has been a constant topic of speech every hour of every day for years. I frankly feel fatigued by it, and I cannot be alone in that view. I fail to see where the “exception” lies, other than the “exception” being the ‘Palestine’ story’s capacity to crowd out literally every other global atrocity on planet Earth in perceived magnitude and importance. The luxury of hyper-focusing on ‘Palestine’ from one’s couch on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is a privilege born out of wealth and elitism. So, too, is having the ability to kill an entire CBS story about human rights abuses in a Salvadoran prison because Trump’s people veto it.

Here’s how he ends this laughably unself-aware polemic: “[Bari is] someone who used to speak boldly about freedom of speech, about a liberal society, about heterodox views, now near at this point in her career essentially becoming part of this oligarchical, authoritarian media system.”

This coming from someone who literally could not take a trip to Israel to speak at Tel Aviv University without apologizing for it like a small-peen loser, lest he be excommunicated from the cult of Free Palestine domestic terrorists. Pot, meet kettle.

Both believe to be in possession of information about broader society that only they have special access to.

This is a common tactic of cult leaders to attract adherents. While I wouldn’t go quite that far to describe the motives of either of these people, it explains their respective delusions of grandeur.

Bari resigned from her editorial position at the NYT in a very public manner and then went on to launch her own publication, later known as The Free Press. The impetus behind her viral “Dear A.G. Sulzberger, I quit” letter was that she believed herself to have born witness to the destruction wrought by woke culture to her field, a fact that surely seemed obvious to no one else but her. Of course anyone who has been on a college campus (or knows someone who has) within the last decade or so knows exactly what she was referring to. Most just aren’t going to resign from their handsomely-paid position at the country’s premier newspaper because of it.

Peter on the other hand serves the “useful idiot” role as a member of the special small minority of Jews who proudly self-identify as “anti-Zionist.” Anti-Zionists are always antisemitic, period. The “As a Jews” among them can’t really be characterized as antisemitic because, well, it’s hard to be antisemitic if you’re Jewish. But since they’re actively helping to foment antisemitism, I view them as equally toxic.

Both are capable of good journalistic work.

Bari’s publication The Free Press has some of the best coverage of Israel in the western media. Where it falls short is basically on every other topic. Peter wrote an excellent book several years back, The Crisis of Zionism. Since then, he’s fallen off the deep end and is now fully absorbed into the watermelon cult. In short, both have the ability to use their writing talent to effect positive change. They’re just too self-absorbed and wrapped up in their own personal agendas to do so effectively.

Just as I believe the Trump era is about to meet its end as evidenced by the recent stupidity on display at TPUSA, the era of the Bari Weisses and the Peter Beinarts among us dictating the direction of social justice vis a vis the media is coming to its own rapid conclusion. The public is becoming wiser to the fact that having fancy degrees, op/eds published in the NYT, and large social media followings does not automatically confer one’s status as a cultural commentator any more than stuffing one’s face with chocolate makes one an expert in cocoa production.

The social influence of figures like Bari and Peter is coming to an end. And they know it.