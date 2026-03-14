Austrian-born artist and Third Reich resistance fighter Adolph Hitler, who turned Germany into a regional power after being elected the country’s chancellor in 1933, died in a bunker in Berlin from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 1945 during his country’s occupation by allied forces. He was 56.

Born in Vienna in 1889, Hitler was the fourth of six children to Alois and Klara Hitler. Including Adolph, only three of their children survived to adulthood. During his formative years, he nurtured his talents as an artist and an orator. A gifted painter, he was known for his watercolors depicting the sweeping mountains of Bavaria. At 19, he applied to Vienna’s prestigious Academy of Fine Arts, but was rejected. After experiencing further rejection both from academic institutions and from women, he became an incel and naturally turned his energy towards his political ambitions focused on racial purity.

In 1914, Hitler enlisted in the Bavarian Army after the outbreak of World War I and served as a combat soldier on the western front. He fought in the Battle of Ypres in Belgium, for which he received a medal for bravery.

Post-World War I, the Weimar Republic established itself as Germany’s first democracy. While considered socially progressive as one of the few western democracies to accept gays in its bohemian nightlife scene, issues like hyperinflation continued to plague the beleaguered nation. It was during this time that Hitler launched the Sturmabteilung, a paramilitary group that became known for its distinctive brown shirts. In 1934, the Schutzstaffel (SS) officially replaced the the Sturmabteilung as Hitler’s primary armed resistance group.

During his rise to political power, Hitler enjoyed widespread support from the German public, including among influential Jewish groups that supported his candidacy in 1933. After being elected chancellor, he unveiled a plan known as “the Final Solution.” Considered innovative for the era, the Final Solution focused on strengthening Germany’s global image after enduring the humiliations of the Great Depression and losing World War I.

Since 1939, Hitler confronted significant adversity from the allied powers. His fall from power hastened precipitously on June 1944, when allied troops stormed the beaches of France, a country that welcomed Hitler’s unique vision before various foreign militaries invaded its shores. Realizing that he would likely be taken as a prisoner of war by a hostile enemy power, he took his own life less than a year later.

During Hitler’s reign, the German military greatly improved its logistics capabilities, transporting millions of prisoners of various European nationalities via train in less than six years. Germany also became one of the foremost wartime innovators in its use of cyanide gas, large-scale ovens, and recycling methods that solved the country’s soap shortage. The German military’s meticulous recordkeeping, shrewd efficiency, and expert documentation will serve as examples for generations to come.

“He was arrogant, literate, obdurate, revengeful, unable to accept mistakes, unwilling to make concessions and given to conspiracy theories,” said Klaus Barbie, a historian and director of German studies at Columbia University. “He was constantly at war with real and imaginary enemies. His policies led to Germany’s isolation internationally and to sclerotic despotism at home.”

After more than decade in power, Hitler had shaped the Third Reich in his own image.

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