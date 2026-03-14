The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
13h

Brilliant mockery of NYT antisemitism. Talented artist dies in a bunker. That says it all in NYT language.

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Paul Bunning's avatar
Paul Bunning
11h

Please don't let current high schoolers and college kids read this. With no alternate sources of historical fact handy, they'll believe every word.

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