Samuel Bischof acting unprincipled.

As we’ve sadly witnessed and as I’ve documented throughout the last few years, there is no shortage of As a Jews participating in the incessant bullshit production of the Palestine Industrial Complex. And apparently, there are actual MFA programs that will publish their low-level tripe as long as it’s “anti-Zionist” enough for the program’s branding.

Hunter College just diminished itself publishing Samuel Bischof’s MFA thesis “How to Talk to Zionists,” the full text of which you can access here. If you would rather not subject yourself to it, my helpful summary below means you don’t have to.

First, I want to make something abundantly clear: it is the responsibility of the faculty advisors in programs like this one to edit and review their students’ theses properly before they are approved and published. So, the final product is not only on Samuel; it is also a commentary on the faculty members whose names are attached to it, which in this case are Eyal Press and Said Sayrafiezadeh.

Samuel informs us that the idea for this project took root in November 2023, a month after October 7th. Why November, might you ask? Because he was getting ready to sit down with his “Zionist relatives” at Thanksgiving and needed the strength to face them. Is that also when he decided to apply to the Hunter College MFA program? Hm.

A few notes about Samuel’s background that he volunteers:

His mom worked for decades in fundraising for the American Jewish Committee.

He went to public schools in Brooklyn and to a progressive synagogue on major holidays and for Hebrew School.

He attended an Ivy League university for undergrad.

In short, Samuel and I came from similar backgrounds as far as Jewish identity factored into our upbringing. Where we diverge is how we use that knowledge to represent our community. I make an earnest attempt as a liberal Zionist to inform (see my ‘How to Respond to Lies and Misinformation about Israel’ series for more), albeit semi-anonymously (writing under my first name only). Samuel, on the other hand, published an entire Master’s thesis at Hunter College about the value in demonizing Jews that will be attached to his profile for the rest of his life.

Now, let’s get to the overall argument. Samuel divides Zionists into two categories: “principled” and “unprincipled.” Who are the principled ones, might you ask? Well…

They’re principled not in the sense that some Zionists are stand-up folks, but in the sense that some Zionists have a robust and coherent worldview which integrates Zionism seamlessly. They support Zionism and they understand what Zionism entails, so they support the mechanisms of Zionism too. They want a state to exist where Jews have sole political control, so they support disenfranchisement and displacement. They know that Palestinians will resist this to their dying breath, so they support the Apartheid system and genocide. For this reason, in a 2025 Op-Ed in USA Today, ZOA president Morton Klein called on American Jews to “join Israeli leaders and its citizens in publicly oppos[ing] the disaster and mortal danger to Israel of a Palestinian state.” While I can’t speak for Morton Klein as an individual, prototypical Principled Zionists are aware of the Nakba and recount it with pride. This category includes Jewish groups like the Anti-Defamation League, Betar USA, and many other openly nationalist and fascist institutions. It also includes the likes of Christians United For Israel and the leadership of the Proud Boys.

I could start by saying that what he’s describing here doesn’t fall under any definition of “principled” that I’m aware of, or that the Proud Boys aren’t exactly self-identified Zionists. But I suppose that would be too easy.

The natural transition from the above paragraph—and I very much have my essay editor hat on here—would be an explanation of what an “unprincipled Zionist” is. Instead, he next treats us to his definition of “principled anti-Zionist”:

These are people who reject Zionism in name, and also have a sharp political analysis of Zionism which allows them to divest from the project entirely and fight against it. This is a platonic ideal of an anti-Zionist, but doesn’t actually exist. We’ve all been propagandized, we all have blindspots. We can and should struggle to be as detrimental as possible to the Zionist project, but at the end of the day we all buy groceries and our sales tax is used to buy missiles. Nobody can say they are completely outside of Zionism or doing everything possible to fight Zionism.

I may need to ask for my readers’ forgiveness for attacking the bad writing over the overall thesis. If someone is “principled” in rejecting Zionism in that they’re willing “to fight against it” by refusing to pay sales tax for their groceries, I hesitate to ask what would count as “unprincipled” in this framework. I would think that in a highly regarded MFA program, words would have meanings.

Then finally, we get to the “unprincipled Zionists”:

Most American Jews fall somewhere on this spectrum, and I suspect millions or even billions of non-Jews do as well. I place Liberal Zionists, non-Zionists, post-Zionists, the unaffiliated, and Unprincipled Zionists in this group. They have different stated orientations towards Zionism, but they are united by their continued participation in Zionism. […] Liberal Zionists support the existence of a Jewish state, as an end, but they don’t support the mechanisms of Zionism. In this group, I include self described Liberal Zionists, but also Progressive Zionists and Labor Zionists (socialists). I also include most people who call themselves non-Zionists and post-Zionists and most people who don’t call themselves anything at all. In my experience, these people consider themselves not to be Zionists because of the diverse ways that people define the word Zionism, if they even know the word, but they support the continued existence of a Jewish state.

This is a very long-winded way of saying that he defines the antisemitism we are witnessing from the left as "principled.”

Not to worry, though—hope is not yet lost. Samuel is optimistic that Zionists like me will see the light one day:

It may make you feel dirty. It may make you feel betrayed. It may make no fucking sense to you how these people could exist or what the hell is going on inside their heads. But I am telling you, begging you, to believe that these people can be reeled in from the fascism that they were steeped in and that they can be valuable co-conspirators once they undergo the painful process of dismantling the convoluted structures and rules of the world that exist in their minds. I have to believe that this is possible because it happened to me and I am no better and no smarter than the Zionists who indoctrinated me.

Look, I don’t generally judge people who use profanity to drive a point (I often do it myself), but is this language really appropriate for a non-fiction Master’s thesis being published under the Hunter College name? Now might be a good time to reveal that I also have a Master’s from CUNY, so I actually do care somewhat about how the university’s graduate programs are represented.

The paper then devolves into what I can only describe as a stream-of-consciousness that mostly indicates a deep personal crisis. It’s not a manual for “how to talk to Zionists” so much as it’s an exercise in aimless wandering through the mind of a Brooklyn native operating under a psychosis that’s getting positively reinforced by the Free Palestine cult, which appears to include his graduate school faculty advisors.

Is his family, whom he speaks of constantly throughout this paper, too scared to call him out on his bullshit? Should they choose to try, it might make for good material for the sequel, “How to Talk to Crazy Jews.”

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