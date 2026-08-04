The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Minerva's avatar
Minerva
2h

I am so torn. I appreciate that you wrote about this - I heard something about this earlier and just couldn't deal. But this is such drivel, I am honestly sad that it made the "news." He should have failed (this is not master level work) and the thesis should have been discounted. I am with you on judging the writing. WTF. Like, if I'd known I could get a second master's degree and just been able to write out my wild theories and opinions without any sort of rigorous research about some topic, then maybe I would have tried.

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1 reply by Jill
Ellen Jannol's avatar
Ellen Jannol
1h

I cannot believe this is considered to be an acceptable Master's Thesis. Is this how far standards have fallen?

Seems more like a word salad. I dont see any scholarship, or research, just a bunch of words squished together.

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