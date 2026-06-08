Being Israeli After the Destruction of Gaza gives a voice to the voiceless. I do not refer to those I term as “voiceless” in this context as victims, and neither do they. They are ordinary Israelis who historically aligned themselves with peace-building, with secular liberalism, with progressive causes. They experienced the events of October 7th and the war that followed first-hand, yet are not the Israeli voices one hears when listening to the BBC, the NYT, or the Piers Morgan show. The ordinary nature of their voices is inconvenient to anyone who stands to make money off of this conflict. They nevertheless represent the majority, and that majority currently lacks representation in the world’s understanding of this conflict.

The title itself is a direct challenge to a figure I have skewered on this very publication, more than once. His latest book Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza, which inspired the title of Beery’s, has the darlings of the anti-Zionist hate movement feeling vindicated by one of the “good Jews.” But that text features a glaring omission: it refuses to acknowledge that Israelis exist as a nation, except as oppressors to “the other.” Beery’s book aims to rectify that framing problem. It helps that Beery lives in Israel, while the perspective of the author of the other book is limited to moralizing from a wealthy Manhattan neighborhood.

To state the obvious: I am not Israeli. My perspective is therefore not as “being Israeli after the destruction of Gaza” but rather as a diaspora Jew peeking into the psyches that Beery presents for an international audience. As someone who has grappled with my share of grief at the international community’s reaction to October 7th, the text is instructive if not cathartic. Throughout the Israel-Hamas War, I often found myself asking, what about Gaza? The place to me seemed mythical, an enemy territory on the other side of a fence that I could not see because I wasn’t anywhere close. I never pretended to understand the place except through the context of Israeli history.

Ariel Beery straddles both worlds. He grew up in New York City, graduated from Columbia and NYU, and in 1998 moved to Israel, where he currently lives. In short, he’s an American-Israeli with fluency in elite American-speak, and thus can represent his fellow liberal Israelis in a way that transcends international boundaries.

Beery interviews representatives of kibbutzim, renown academics, members of socialist organizations, and leaders of NGOs that promote coexistence between Jews and Arabs. They are ordinary Israelis who, in his words, “had staked their personal and professional lives on the proposition that Israelis and Palestinians could live in coexistence, that we had a future in this region that could be marked by collaboration and not killing.”

Each chapter is a separate interview that presents as a single perspective, with all of them collectively united by some common themes. I believe the following quote from the interview with the co-founder of Amal-Tikva sums up the general ethos:

“I am broken by what we had to do in Gaza. But I don’t know if there was another way. I am not an expert in military strategy. I think October 7th was our fault in many ways. And once it happened, every option was terrible.”

The western media, driven largely by the viewing public’s fanatical obsession with Israel, had a vested interest in getting it wrong. Extremist views got presented as mainstream ones, suggesting that the majority of Israelis (and the world’s Jews by proxy) agreed with the vitriol dripping from the lips of people like Ben Gvir and Smotrich. That framing is wrong, it’s dishonest, and that to me is the mortal sin that western media perpetrated and continues to perpetrate against Israel and Jews. Here is how Beery eloquently describes this state of affairs from an Israeli perspective:

“Then came the war. For many of us in the democracy movement, liberals and progressives alike, the way the government conducted the war in Gaza further deepened our distrust, expanding the gap between our commitment to our national project and our identification with that same government. Abroad, however, that distinction was not acknowledged. A dissonance developed: many of the people we had assumed would be our allies in opposing Netanyahu’s government and rescuing the liberal, democratic Israel from its grips, turned on us--treating all Israelis as if we were one and the same with the government we opposed.”

When I visited Israel in 2025 during the war after consuming constant news coverage on the topic, I noticed that in the country’s most populous urban areas, there were no “let’s flatten Gaza” signs. There were no visible pro-war slogans or chants against Palestinians. There were lots of hostage posters, of course, and a dedicated public area (“Hostage Square”) where people would gather on the regular to advocate for their release. All of that to me signaled the markings of grief, not of war advocacy. The mainstream Israeli view as I saw it was as follows: Israelis wanted their hostages returned and for the war to end as soon as possible, with Hamas either completely disarmed or at least incapable of pulling off another October 7th. That is not the same thing as wanting all of Gaza destroyed.

But try explaining these nuances to your average consumer of the NYT. Elites sitting in comfortable, safe countries thousands of miles away from the conflict have convinced themselves that these outfits report the truth on the matter. Beery puts it like this:

“I have found that Israel, for too many, is either all good or all bad. Either the eternal victim or the eternal aggressor. Either always David or always Goliath. But Israel, like every other country, is neither.”

Indeed. Israel, in the end, is just a small country. Its birth occurred eight decades ago in a dangerous and complicated corner of the world. It has borders, a government, a culture, a military. It is not merely an idea or a talking point to gain favor at a cocktail party. It should be evaluated as critically as any other country. The onus behind Beery’s reporting here is that it isn’t.

For Israelis, the events of October 7th represented a rupture of the social contract between the individual and the state. As one interviewee from Jaffa put it, she realized that day that “nobody is coming.” By “nobody,” she meant the IDF and the government. Ordinary Israeli citizens showed up for each other. The rest of the world’s Jews got presented with a loyalty test.

Hamas didn’t just set out to kill Israelis; their overall mission was more far-reaching and far more long-term. In the course of one terrible day and the events that followed, an idea—or perhaps just an ideal—got killed: the viability of coexistence and collaboration with the Jewish left. The western left got fractured in the process, and we are all living with the results. For many like Beery, his thoughtful interview subjects, and me who have devoted ourselves to left-wing causes, we share that common sense of betrayal between continents.

The Jews of the world—Israeli and diaspora, liberal and conservative, secular and religious—owe it to ourselves to unite against our enemies. Our survival depends on it—because nobody else is coming.

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