The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
2d

Millions listen to them. They are both very influential. It’s terrifying.

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1 reply by Jill
Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
2d

Ana Kasparian is a hateful leftist Armenian witch, hilariously working for a hateful Turkish blob-man. My Armenian friends think of that same as I do some retarded leftist Jew working for a hateful antisemitic Arab talking head. Some people are just hateful, traitorous narcissists. All Anzi Jews are.

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