“Mean Girls” is such an iconic film for so many reasons, and has become a cult classic since its 2004 release. The film catapulted the careers of actresses Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lindsay Lohan (before the latter became so tragic). It also showcased the excellent acting and writing skills of Tina Fey. Above all, “Mean Girls” really captured what teenage girls experienced on the high school social ladder.

In the film, Lindsay Lohan plays a new student who befriends the girls of the school’s most sought-after clique, “The Plastics.” The Plastics have a lot of rules, like only wearing certain articles of clothing on specific days and not purchasing anything on mall trips without the approval of the others in the group. They also maintain a “burn book” that contains rumors and lies about their peers and teachers. When the burn book gets revealed to the general student body, the Plastics end up turning on each other and causing chaos at their school.

Of course, the film took place before social media and smartphones.

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Ana Kasparian and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) are both millennial social media influencers (“politician” and “political commentator” are too generous) who direct their hate towards Israel—that is their main role in society, and that is the main reason for their fame. AOC is an elected official in Congress from a low voter turnout district in the Bronx, and Ana an Armenian-American Internet personality who anchors a YouTube show named after the ethnic group that committed genocide against her ancestors.

At first glance, Ana and AOC seem like two likely allies on the same team. Ana spends most of her time screeching about how Israelis are Nazis while performing as her boss Chunk’s sidekick. AOC bullied women of color from her own district because she didn’t like the way they danced just before publicly defending Hezbollah. So you can imagine how surprised some of us were when this recent exchange between these two Plastic wannabes came to light:

One characteristic that both of these women share is that their notoriety does not come anywhere close to matching what they have actually done. They’ve accomplished becoming social media-famous, if one could call that an accomplishment. Sure, AOC did win her election fair and square (in a major upset, might I add). The truth is that AOC and her friends of the Squad get a ton of media attention for accomplishing a lot of nothing when it comes to lawmaking (aka their actual jobs), however many see them as the “new generation” paving the way for brilliant ideas like this one hot off the press:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said Tuesday that she would vote against all U.S. military aid to Israel, including for defensive systems, a shift that underscores how opposition to the Israeli government has grown among various wings of the Democratic Party since the war in Gaza. Speaking at a private, virtual forum with members of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was asked if her opposition to aid for Israel extended to its defensive systems. The congresswoman said yes, according to her chief of staff, Mike Casca.

Yes, AOC actually cried real tears the last time that she decided not to vote for funding Israel’s Iron Dome, a system that is entirely and purely defensive. I cannot imagine the mental anguish such a decision caused her. What ever happened to working women not crying on the job?

Central to this dynamic is the role of the self-appointed rules-setter. Regina plays this role in “Mean Girls,” and in this real-life exchange, it’s Ana. Here we have Ana in all of her “I don’t hate Jews I just hate Israel” glory telling her Israeli viewers that the entire world hates them:

It’s just a classic example of how mean girls operate and how they always inevitably turn on each other, no matter how united they may appear in their ideas (though they’re not ideas so much as they are forms of bullying). Only one of them gets to set the rules and charges all of the others in the group to act as enforcers—and this is the setup whether those rules involve sweatpants, ponytails, or antisemitism. See how AOC immediately adjusts her behavior in a desperate effort to win back the approval of this unhinged hyena:

“Mean Girls” was comedy starring talented actresses playing roles. The problem we’re facing with AOC and Ana Kasparian is that these women are playing themselves and this is who they are—hateful, shrieking, talentless twits cashing out on Jew-hate. But it’s unfolding in real life, with real consequences, and is thus far less funny than anything Tina Fey could have ever written as fiction.

They think that everyone loves them when really, everybody hates them.