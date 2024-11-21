American Anti-Israel Activist + Son of Hamas + Freed Israeli Hostage = Exposure of Profound Ignorance
An educational experience that these UCLA students did not bargain for
The Liberal Jew is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If a psychology PhD student wants to do their entire dissertation on the human interactions on display in the following 2-hour gathering at UCLA, they would have plenty to work with. Allow me to explain.