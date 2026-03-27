The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
8hEdited

Since Mexico is also United States of Mexico, “Unitedstatesians” is ambiguous as well. They’re called Mexicans just as we’re called Americans as the normal shortening of both.

The progressives that write for the NYT are miserable shits that hate their country, yet would never live anywhere else. Curious thing that keeps happening with progressives - ignorant, racist, traitorous and pathetic whiners. All the people that go on and on about Europe don’t spend their lives there, except a few months of retirement. More hilarious are the ones accusing the US of being an Islamophobic hellhole - by all means fuck off to any Muslim country of your choosing, live there, compare and contrast.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
2h

Another reason to justify my contempt for the NY Times.

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