One of the things I loved most about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was how it challenged the notion of America as solely defined by the United States. As an avid traveler to Central America, the exclusion of other countries to our south in this classification always bothered me, and I do try to make the distinctions clear in my written work. For example, I never refer to the United States as ‘America’ (although I do refer to citizens of the U.S. as Americans, simply because there is no comparable word in English to estadounidense). Now thanks largely to Bad Bunny’s art, more Americans are coming around to this idea of America as a collection of countries covering two continents, whether they like it or not.

For Bad Bunny, it goes beyond geography. He performs his Americanness en español unapologetically with the heart, soul, and rhythm of a proud Puerto Rican. This performance went in stark contrast to the cringe antisemitism ad funded by rich Jews that aired during the same event. Bad Bunny doesn’t apologize for being American, just as we shouldn’t ever apologize for our Jewishness.

Which takes me, as per usual, to our newspaper of record. NYT op/ed writers are by definition elites, graduates of the best universities getting paid fat salaries to type out their opinions on their couches in one of the most expensive cities in the world about wars occurring thousands of miles away. One would think they wouldn’t have much to complain about because by most metrics, the United States that raised them has been good to them. Not so for NYT writer Lydia Polgreen, whom I’ve already skewered previously for supporting Hamas. For her and her readers, ‘America’ can be defined by a flag torn up by Trump (metaphorically, of course):

They could have made this better by including orange flames. Alas…

Lydia opens the article with a summary of how she currently spends most of her time:

Like a lot of other Americans, I’ve oscillated in these dark times between two emotional poles. At points, I tell myself that Donald Trump is a uniquely malevolent figure who has seized levers of power that no previous president had ever dared to grasp. The story doesn’t stop state violence in the streets or illegal military operations abroad. Yet it has its comforts. Once Trump passes from the scene — as the laws of nature, if not politics, require — some kind of restoration of the American democratic and constitutional project can take place.

Wow, what a dark emotional place in which to find oneself on the daily as a full-time NYT opinion columnist. Could it possibly get any worse? Well, let’s see—

On darker days, I find myself turning to a more thoroughgoing narrative: that Trump is the fulfillment of what America has always been — a self-satisfied nation, granted license by its myths about providence and exceptionalism to do whatever it wants.

WRONG!!!! He’s not a reflection on what’s “always been,” he’s a representation of what we’ve devolved into. The USA of my grandparents’ era was far more selfless because they experienced genuine hardship such as a global depression and a war they actually had to fight in. The “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” vibe was real. Now, narcissism is the order of the day, being a social media influencer is now what the kids want to be when they grow up, and writers for one of the world’s premier newspapers believe they are victims in this scenario. Trump is merely a reflection of this state of affairs, not the cause of them.

The war in Iran has shattered this binary. It is, to be sure, the product of Trump’s unique recklessness, as he plunges heedlessly into a conflict his predecessors had been wise to avoid.

Exactly which of Trump’s “predecessors” wisely avoided the conflict in Iran? Carter?

Yet it is also the logical terminus of decades of American history — the country’s addiction to technological wizardry to wage war at a distance, the blinkered belief that it could shape events in faraway places by force, the steady whittling away of constitutional limits on the presidency.

Was this sentence supposed to be coherent or make a clear point whilst zigzagging between wizardry and whittling? If so, I don’t get it.

The article then takes us on an odyssey between 1950s to the present, collapsing several decades of history to drive the point that the U.S. is, in fact, a global super power. We then became “the world’s policemen,” which is by definition bad because capitalism.

America does not know how to exist in a world it does not control. Since its inception, America has assured itself it was simply too big, too far away and too richly endowed to suffer any serious consequences for its actions. But there will be no escaping the cataclysm in Iran. In its wake, there is a chance to recognize our place in an interconnected world and see ourselves clearly. The way out of the cycle of failure and betrayal is to shed our illusions, once and for all.

Well, I have good news for Lydia: ‘America’ isn’t just the United States. America is two entire continents comprised of multiple countries of varying degrees of wealth, natural resources, and population sizes. Bad Bunny made sure we all know that.

Here is one of the top comments, typical of what we can expect from the NYT’s deranged readership:

“Who we are is also how others see us.” So if I “see” Lydia as a preening phony who pontificates on topics she shows little to no real knowledge of, does that mean that’s who she is? Under her own logic, yes.

Others see their world more clearly than we do, because they live there and we don’t. Maybe Lydia should take her own advice on that when she talks about Iran and its proxies.

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