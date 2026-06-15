AIPAC is the New K-word to Describe Jewish Americans: Part II
The NYT is in on the conspiracy!
I didn’t think that my original article about AIPAC getting used as a substitute for the K-word would necessitate a follow-up article. But thanks to the NYT and their—I’ll phrase this politely—problematic coverage of the issue, I felt compelled to produce Part II.
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