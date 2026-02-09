Most recent Super PAC rankings available from Open Secrets. Fun fact: Never Back Down Inc is a Super PAC specifically to elect Ron DeSantis as Governor of FL.

AIPAC: American-Israel Plutocrats Accumulating Cash

AIPAC: Aggressively Intervening in Politics at All Costs

AIPAC: Americans and Israelis Powering Aggressive Campaigns

AIPAC: Americans and Israelis Purchasing Access and Control

Which one works best? You can feel free to come up with your own.

Full disclosure: I became aware of the fuckery that was the NJ-11 special election from Jeremy Ben-Ami’s recent article “What Was AIPAC Thinking When It Went After Tom Malinowski?” The problem is that his article doesn’t go deep enough into the particular issues at hand in this particular election, so I thought I would do the honors here in my signature sarcastic-yet-direct manner.

First, a little background. The NJ-11 Democratic primary was special because the incumbent Mikie Sherrill vacated the seat after being elected the Governor of New Jersey. Her departure from the House left a seat a wide open for a crowded field of Democratic candidates, with the perceived favorite being Tom Malinowski, an establishment Democrat. AIPAC, however, decided they didn’t like him and spent millions on attack ads portraying Malinowski as pro-ICE. Yes, that’s the deliberate approach that AIPAC took—that Malinowski supports the American gestapo, a (correct) characterization of ICE that I’m sure AIPAC would find abhorrent.

Why did AIPAC decide to go after Malinowski? Honestly, I have no idea—maybe he said something about restricting aid to Israel once? From my vantage point, his voting record, which aligned with Biden’s ~95% of the time, doesn’t indicate that he’s particularly anti-Israel, but maybe I haven’t delved deeply enough into that. In any event, it appears that AIPAC’s motive was to generate distrust for Malinowski so that Democratic voters would….vote for someone else. It’s not clear to me who AIPAC actually supported in this primary election, just who they were against.

Well, let’s take a look at how that turned out. At the time of this writing the election hasn’t officially been called, but the results stand as follows:

Who is Analilia Mejia, might you ask? She is a Sanders-backed aspirant to the Squad who has accused Israel of genocide. Well played, AIPAC. Well played.

Jeremy Ben-Ami seems to find it strange that AIPAC went after Malinowski for a vote that he did on ICE years ago, yet “AIPAC itself has not said a word opposing the (current) administration’s immigration agenda or the horrors of its enforcement actions.” The truth is that AIPAC shouldn’t be expressing opinions on ICE or U.S. immigration enforcement at all, as that has precisely zero to do with Israel advocacy (unless you count the pro-Hamas morons yelling about how ICE was trained by the IDF). Furthermore, isn’t Mejia one of the types of candidates that J-Street is supporting nowadays, even if tacitly, since they’ve stated that they will no longer defend Israel from the genocide blood libel? Under that logic, they should be applauding Mejia (and AIPAC for facilitating her win).

The reality is that AIPAC has devolved into something that I would rather not support now in 2026. The organization used to be firmly bipartisan, and now they’ve evolved into this cabal of out-of-touch billionaires, Boomers, and walking stereotypes whose methods are backfiring spectacularly. The problem is that progressive organizations like J-Street have not stepped up to fill the moral void that AIPAC has left, instead allowing themselves to appear spineless and ineffectual.

No one should be taking money from any PAC ever. Why should anyone need a PAC to pay them to do and say what’s right? I’m no politician, but I’ve been speaking out in support for Israel for years either for free or for a small pittance (shoutout to my paid subscribers! To all of the others, the subscription upgrade link is at the bottom). I don’t need money from any political organization to express support for the Jewish state, and no candidate on the correct side of history should either. But then again, I’ve never had to fund a political campaign.

Here’s the irony in all of this, and fellow Democrats can take note: at least one progressive has overcome AIPAC’s attempts to confront and outspend them, and in this election it was Mejia. As vile as I find her views on Israel and Jews, she does have my respect for winning a tight race. So to Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, and all of the others who believe that they lost their elections because AIPAC victimized them and not because they’re just degenerates who alienated themselves from their own voter bases: you can go suck it, because someone from your own team just proved that AIPAC is not, in fact, as all-powerful as everyone thinks it is.

