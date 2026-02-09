The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

Ian Mark Sirota
5h

AIPAC well and truly f'ed up this time. Thanks to its machinations, we're going to end up with another Squad member in the House. Whoever made the decision to go after Malinowski should be fired. Immediately. And, if it's more than one person, fire ALL of them.

Paige Wolf
4h

I worked closely in this district as a Dem comms consultant up until last year - so I am intimitely familar with everything that happened :( https://freshlybakedhell.substack.com/p/why-i-criticize-aipac-as-someone

