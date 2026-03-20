Epic Roaring Lion King

First, let me state in no uncertain terms that calling someone an antisemite is a serious charge and should only be reserved for those who actually deserve it. Since I began to write on the issue I’ve come across so many public figures whose words drip with obvious Jew-hate, I’ve lost count of how many of them I’ve called out on this blog of mine alone.

Much has been written about the overuse of the term “antisemite” in modern discourse. While I do agree that the term has slipped into overly repetitive use, I would argue that the reason for that isn’t because people don’t know what it means—it’s because so many are expressing real antisemitism in ways that may have always simmered beneath the surface, but are now socially acceptable to express overtly. Before, the default was to ignore. Now, calling it out as bad behavior is necessary. If that means that the term “antisemite” gets used more than you find acceptable, there’s a simple solution: tell the haters to stop.

There is also a difference between actively promoting antisemitic ideas—whether explicitly or unconsciously—and having hatred of Jews in one’s heart. While Piers Morgan, for example, has actively platformed many renown antisemites because he is a whore for clicks, I do not believe he is an antisemite. He should be called out for his role in facilitating the global spread of antisemitism post-October 7th, however calling him an “antisemite” actually run counters to that goal. “Dickhead” would be perfectly reasonable, though.

For a long time, I thought that Jews could mitigate the hate towards us by adjusting our own behavior. In the weeks following October 7th, I wracked my mind thinking about how to make it all go away. After all, up until then I had never really experienced it first-hand—so what I was hearing and witnessing had to be an aberration in history, a temporary blip in social behavior that could be solved by a speedy end to the war. It took me time to realize that it was actually the opposite: antisemitism is the most ancient hatred in the West, and it isn’t going anywhere. The fantasy of making it go away on my own was just that, a fantasy.

Of course, my own lived experience as described above doesn’t mean that you, dear reader, are an antisemite. If you are an active follower of my work, you probably are the opposite! Sure, I’ve confronted my share of trolls, but in general I try to assume the best of my readers. Your taking the time to consider my voice, no matter how uncomfortable it might make you, is something that I value highly as a writer. That being said (and this is directed mostly—though not exclusively—to my non-Jewish readers), I’m sure during the chaos of the last couple of years, you’ve had some thoughts creep in, like the following: