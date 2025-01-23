A sample flyer distributed by student-terrorists at a History of Modern Israel class at Columbia in January 2025

If you’re a student at Columbia and wish to enroll in a course on Israel, here are your choices this semester:

History of Modern Israel with Israeli historian Dr. Avi Shilon

Zionism with Jewish studies scholar Dr. Benjamin Berman-Gladstone

Zionism with Jordanian “October 7th was awesome” Dr. Joseph Massad

I have already written about why the latter choice is a major problem. Now, I wish to compare what I’ve witnessed with the three courses above as an alumna observing from afar, and let my readers decide what Columbia should do.

In the weeks preceding the Spring semester, the announcement of the Zionism class taught by a raging antisemite sparked quite a kerfuffle throughout the global Jewish community. Since I took Zionism as a student many years ago taught by a now-retried professor, I was curious to compare the course material for the new Spring 2025 courses—you know, “research.”

First I had to obtain the syllabi, a process that is actually relevant to the context of this article. I emailed both Dr. Massad and Dr. Berman-Gladstone separately saying that I was an alumna who had taken courses from their departments during my time there and was interested in their current material. In the message to Massad, I added the fib that my one regret during my tenure as a student there was not taking one of his courses and that I was interested in using the readings to start an anti-Zionist book club in my community.