The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1d

Truth is so much of the proPalestinian discourse is not proPalestinian but an excuse to be antisemitic. Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood truly are the elephant in the room. But understanding how international NGOS and the media were captured by this ideology of Palestinianism is important. This book is needed reading. I fear it needs to be mostly read by those who will refuse to read it.

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Sally Prag's avatar
Sally Prag
8h

I would love to know how many Gazans inside Gaza oppose Hamas. A fair few, from what I understand, but I am not sure it would ever really be possible to get accurate numbers.

This sounds like a great book. I will get hold of it and have a read.

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