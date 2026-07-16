The Liberal Jew

The Liberal Jew

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
20h

Raskin is despicable. Iron Dome is purely defensive. Voting against Iron Dome funding endangers the lives of all Israelis - Jewish, Christian & Muslim. Self-righteous, self congratulatory and moralizing. Of course, what else should Marylanders expect from Raskin, who rushed to NYC for a photo op with Mamdani.

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7 replies by Jill and others
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
20h

"Raskin is Jewish. Indeed, there are Jewish politicians—he is hardly the only one—who choose to vote and to think like this. I realize that it all may seem confusing to someone outside of the tribe..."

Very confusing! Please make it make sense!

Who would want to pull a Brad Lander and be a lickspittle for people who hate you and would cheer your murder!?! Is it really that great being in Congress?

Never go full Brad Lander!

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