Dear Representative Kweisi Mfume,

It’s rare for me these days to express my gratitude towards our elected officials in U.S. Congress. But as one of your constituents who did vote for you, I wish to thank you for voting against today’s poorly conceived Massie amendment that called for cutting off U.S. aid to Israel. I feel that you accurately represented me, a Jewish constituent, with your vote. I am deeply grateful.

Most of my political opinions these days towards Democrats oscillate between shame and worry for our future. I take no pleasure in these negative feelings. I have been an outspoken liberal for my entire life and come from a proud lineage of FDR-loving Democrats. But for the past few years, I have felt my loyalty to the party tested. I have witnessed the wedge that has torn through the party largely due to the war crimes of Hamas, and the war in Gaza that resulted from their actions on October 7th. Rather than fight against it, the Democrats walked into a trap. I am still grieving that betrayal.

You voted quietly, without pretension, and without longwinded performative explanations. You did it because you knew, along with the majority of your colleagues, that it was the correct thing to do. I can’t say the same for your colleague Rep. Jamie Raskin, also a Democrat representing MD, who decided to release a too-long statement about his vote for the Massie amendment. Here is an except from it. After stating that he “reject(s) Congressman Massie’s nativist, categorical opposition to foreign aid and extremist rhetoric,” he then explains why he voted for that very opposition and rhetoric:

“So I came to a ‘Yes’ vote to register my profound objection to providing billions of dollars of more weaponry and support to the Netanyahu government which has been shockingly reckless and deliberately indifferent towards human life and international human rights and humanitarian law governing the proper treatment of civilians in a military conflict.”

Any representative who truly rejects Massie’s “nativist” and “extremist” views should not have voted “yes”—period. Raskin, along with any other representative who voted for the Massie amendment under this pretense, is showing a pathetic lack of backbone, to the detriment of everyone he claims to represent.

I will point out that Raskin is Jewish. Indeed, there are Jewish politicians—he is hardly the only one—who choose to vote and to think like this. I realize that it all may seem confusing to someone outside of the tribe, but please do not allow the behavior of Raskin and other Jews like him to sway you in the opposite direction.

Make no mistake: I have no love for Netanyahu or his government. I trust you don’t, either. I hope that he is voted out at Israeli elections this October. But what Massie and his political allies are doing is a campaign that goes so far beyond this valid criticism — it’s a threat to the fabric of our democracy and to western civilization. Their actions are to spit in the face of our trusted allies. They legitimize violence against Jews, whether they mean to or not. I beg you to keep with your principled positions, even when some of your Democratic colleagues—yes, many Jewish—do not.

One of the traits that I admire about your background is how you served for many years as President and CEO of the NAACP. My grandmother of blessed memory attended the March on Washington in 1963, where she witnessed MLK give his “I Have a Dream” speech live. She believed in the power and the vitality of the Black-Jewish American alliance, a belief that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Thank you for upholding those very virtues and for your principled representation of all constituents in our district. You show your support through your actions and I appreciate your integrity.

Sincerely,

Jill

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